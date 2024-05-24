Elections Wall Street See's The Writing On The Wall. Big Bankers Endorsing Trump, Offer Fresh $Millions to Fill Trump's Campaign War Chest.

Fergelmince

Fergelmince

This guy has always been a Republican donor.

Next twitter bullshit story you want to copy paste?
 
Fergelmince said:
Wall Street is reading the tea leaves and start to position themselves in favor of a Trump White House in 2025

JUST IN: Stephen A. Schwarzman — chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone, the private equity and real estate giant told @Axios he has endorsed Donald Trump for President and plans to donate to Trump and various Republican Senate candidates.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1794091896307921288

Well it's obvious that Trump is going to win, and he has a habit of helping those that he sees as being loyal to him.
 
He wants more corporate tax cuts. Maybe he can get the rate down to below 10 percent …..
 
