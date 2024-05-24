Fergelmince
Wall Street is reading the tea leaves and start to position themselves in favor of a Trump White House in 2025
JUST IN: Stephen A. Schwarzman — chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone, the private equity and real estate giant told @Axios he has endorsed Donald Trump for President and plans to donate to Trump and various Republican Senate candidates.
https://x.com/simonateba/status/1794091896307921288/photo/1
