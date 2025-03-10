  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy Wall Street ends sharply lower as recession fears loom

By Stephen Culp

  • Crypto stocks fall on lower bitcoin prices
  • HSBC downgrades US stocks
  • S&P 500 closes below 200-day moving avg
  • Nasdaq sees biggest one-day drop since Sept 2022
  • Indexes down: Dow 2.08%, S&P 500 2.70%, Nasdaq 4.00%
NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks plunged on Monday as relentless tariff wrangling and mounting anxieties from a possible federal government shutdown gave rise to fears that the U.S. economy could be careening into recession.
The previous week's steep selloff resumed, gathering momentum as the session progressed, with all three major U.S. indexes suffering sharp declines.

The S&P 500 had its biggest one-day drop since December 18 and the tech-loaded Nasdaq slid 4.0%, its biggest single-day percentage drop since September 2022.
The S&P 500, coming off of its biggest weekly percentage drop since September, is 8.6% below its record closing high reached less than a month ago.

On Thursday, the tech-loaded Nasdaq dipped more than 10% below its record closing high touched on December 19, confirming that it has been in a correction since then.

The bellwether S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average, a closely watched support level, for the first time since November 2023.
"It's a material drop for one day but we're seeing the normal sort of drawdown that you see in an upmarket," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Concerns are mounting and investors are moving to the sidelines, but we haven't seen growth worries manifest in data yet."
On Sunday, Trump declined to comment on the negative market reaction to his on-again, off-again tariff actions against the biggest U.S. trading partners, and whether anxieties related to his erratic policy shifts could nudge a softening economy into recession.

HSBC downgraded U.S. stocks, citing uncertainty around tariffs.

But a Reuters poll of economists reflected the growing risks of recession for the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Tech stocks are under pressure from a stronger Japanese yen and a spike in sovereign bond yields, as investors unwind yen carry trades on expectations of an upcoming interest rate hike in Japan.

The carry trades involve borrowing yen at a low cost to invest in other currencies and assets offering higher yields, and that unwinding is at least partially responsible for the selloff in tech stocks such as the "Magnificent 7" group of artificial intelligence-related megacaps.

"If you want to know what's going on with the U.S. market, stop paying attention to tariffs and start paying attention to Japanese government bond yields," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York. "The carry trade is unwinding, and all that hot money was in Mag 7. So that's why tech is down."
Adding instability to the mix, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to pass a spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

China's retaliatory tariffs on select U.S. imports are set to take effect on Monday, while U.S. tariffs on certain base metals are anticipated later in the week.
The CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX), opens new tab, often called the "fear index," surged to its highest close since August 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab fell 890.01 points, or 2.08%, to 41,911.71, the S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab lost 155.64 points, or 2.70%, at 5,614.56 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab dropped 727.90 points, or 4.00%, to 17,468.32.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, tech shares lost the most, falling 4.4%.

Growth stocks (.IGX), opens new tab fell 3.8%, their biggest one-day slide since September 2022.
Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab plunged 15.4%, the stock's largest single-day drop since September 2020, as the electric carmaker's luster dimmed in the wake of billionaire CEO Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency firings and protests arising from his support of far-right political parties in Europe.

Coinbase (COIN.O), opens new tab and MicroStrategy (MSTR.O), opens new tab, tracking bitcoin weakness, dropped 17.6% and 16.7% respectively.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.64-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 77 new highs and 290 new lows on the NYSE.
On the Nasdaq, 796 stocks rose and 3,641 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 4.57-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 290 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 18.77 billion shares, compared with the 16.42 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/futures-lower-tariff-worries-continue-tesla-falls-2025-03-10/
 
Fuck man.

This clown show is really starting to hit home now.

There has go to be something we can do before this fool destroys the economy to the point of no return.
 

US stock market loses $4 trillion in value as Trump plows ahead on tariffs​

By Lewis Krauskopf and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

  • S&P 500 down over 8% from Feb 19 all-time high
  • Nasdaq confirmed 10% correction from its Dec peak last week
  • S&P 500 P/E moderates but still high vs historical average
NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s tariffs have spooked investors, with fears of an economic downturn driving a stock market sell-off that has wiped out $4 trillion from the S&P 500’s peak last month, when Wall Street was cheering much of Trump's agenda.

A barrage of new Trump policies has increased uncertainty for businesses, consumers and investors, notably back-and-forth tariff moves against major trading partners like Canada, Mexico and China.
"We've seen clearly a big sentiment shift," said Ayako Yoshioka, senior investment strategist at Wealth Enhancement. "A lot of what has worked is not working now."

The stock market selloff deepened on Monday. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab fell 2.7%, its biggest daily drop of the year. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab slid 4%, its largest one-day decline since September 2022.

The S&P 500 on Monday closed down 8.6% from its February 19 record high, shedding over $4 trillion in market value since then and nearing a 10% decline that would represent a correction for the index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended Thursday down more than 10% from its December high.
Trump over the weekend declined to predict whether the U.S. could face a recession as investors worried about the impact of his trade policy.

Beyond the tariff uncertainty, investors are watching to see if lawmakers can pass a funding bill to avert a partial federal government shutdown, while a crucial report on inflation looms on Wednesday.

"The Trump administration seems a little more accepting of the idea that they're OK with the market falling, and they're potentially even OK with a recession in order to exact their broader goals," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. "I think that's a big wake up call for Wall Street."

Stock market wealth is mostly owned by the richest section of the population.
The percentage of total corporate equities and mutual fund shares that are owned by the bottom 50% of the U.S. population, ranked by wealth, stands at about 1%, while the same measure for the top 10% of the population by wealth stood at 87%, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data as of July 2024.
The S&P 500 tallied back-to-back gains of over 20% in 2023 and 2024, led by megacap technology and tech-related stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab and Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab that have struggled so far in 2025, dragging major indexes down with them.

Those tech and megacap stocks that had propelled the market higher the past two years were hit hard on Monday. The S&P 500's technology sector (.SPLRCT), opens new tab dropped 4.3%, while Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab and Nvidia both fell about 5% and Tesla tumbled 15%.

Other risk assets were also punished, with bitcoin dropping 5%.

Some defensive areas of the market held up better, with the utilities sector (.SPLRCU), opens new tab logging a 1% daily gain. Safe-haven U.S. government debt saw more demand, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, down to about 4.22%.

INVESTOR UNEASE

The S&P 500 has given up all gains recorded since Trump's November 5 election, and it is down nearly 3% in that time. Hedge funds reduced their exposure to stocks on Friday at the largest amount in more than two years, according to a Goldman Sachs note released on Monday.
Investors had expressed optimism that Trump's expected pro-growth agenda including tax cuts and deregulation would benefit stocks, but uncertainty over tariffs and other changes including federal workforce cuts, has dampened sentiment.

"It was the overwhelming consensus that everything was going to be this great environment once President Trump came into office," said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

"Every time you have structural change you're going to have uncertainty and you're going to have friction," O'Rourke said. "It's understandable people are starting to be a little concerned and starting to take profits."

While stock valuations have moderated with the recent selloff, the market broadly is still significantly above historic averages. The S&P 500 as of Friday was at just above 21 times earnings estimates for the next year, compared to its long-term average forward P/E of 15.8, according to LSEG Datastream.
"Many people have been worried about elevated valuations among U.S. equities for some time and looking for the catalyst for a market correction," said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell. "A combination of concerns about a trade war, geopolitical tensions and an uncertain economic outlook could be that catalyst."

Investors' equity positioning has fallen in recent weeks, dipping to slightly underweight for the first time since briefly hitting that level in August, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note on Friday.

A further retreat to the bottom of the historic range for equities weighting, as seen during Trump's U.S.-China trade war in 2018-2019, could drag the S&P 500 to as low as 5,300, or down another 5.5% from current levels, they added.

In another sign of growing investor unease, the Cboe Volatility index (.VIX), opens new tab on Monday reached its highest closing level since August.
The administration is "still trying to figure out how to define a win politically, economically, and what is the right timeframe," said Edward Al-Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. "And until they do that, it's going to be like this every week."

https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/...uncertainty-sparks-economic-worry-2025-03-10/
 
Wonder how many Trumpers will come in here and start educating us on this topic now as they seem to think they are more qualified then the actual finance experts ? When one follows an idiot one becomes an idiot themselves. 😂
 
That’s what happens when you have an incompetent fool running the show
 
I’m sure some people are making lots of money out of it…
 
