Walking on all fours

666 said:
I'm more interested in a midget with severe autism and a downy being bred.
Click to expand...

I like the way this thread is heading, sort of a reverse eugenics movement........... But we need to make sure they can still use social media.......
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,939
Messages
55,456,137
Members
174,787
Latest member
Freddie556

Share this page

Back
Top