Walking on all fours

William Huggins
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2017
- Messages
- 15,522
- Reaction score
- 12,330
It just looks like me trying to find my way home on a Friday night........
I'm more interested in a midget with severe autism and a downy being bred.Imagine if they bred with people with down syndrome? They will probably end up looking like pandas
Imagine if they bred with people with down syndrome? They will probably end up looking like pandas
I'm more interested in a midget with severe autism and a downy being bred.