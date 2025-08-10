  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

walker vs cerqueira: a glimpse of what may happen in khamzat vs dricus?

mister piscadinha

mister piscadinha

ofcourse, skill for skill you cant compare the first two with the latter two


but watching walker take cerqueira down and hit him with mat return after mat return everytime cerqueira got up, i couldnt help but imagining a similar sceneraio between dricus and khamzat

now, this obviously tired cerqueira as hell, but walker was somehow even more tired and would probably be finished if cerqueira wasnt loading up on every punch and falling around

i can imagine khamzat taking dricus down but having a hard time keeping the bigman down, having to force a lot of mat returns and gassing hard in the process

by the third round i see his wrestling getting stuffed and dricus knocking him the fuck out

my prediction would be dricus by tko rd3
 
