walker vs cerqueira: a glimpse of what may happen in khamzat vs dricus?

mister piscadinha
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2022
- Messages
- 2,119
- Reaction score
- 2,925
ofcourse, skill for skill you cant compare the first two with the latter two
but watching walker take cerqueira down and hit him with mat return after mat return everytime cerqueira got up, i couldnt help but imagining a similar sceneraio between dricus and khamzat
now, this obviously tired cerqueira as hell, but walker was somehow even more tired and would probably be finished if cerqueira wasnt loading up on every punch and falling around
i can imagine khamzat taking dricus down but having a hard time keeping the bigman down, having to force a lot of mat returns and gassing hard in the process
by the third round i see his wrestling getting stuffed and dricus knocking him the fuck out
my prediction would be dricus by tko rd3
but watching walker take cerqueira down and hit him with mat return after mat return everytime cerqueira got up, i couldnt help but imagining a similar sceneraio between dricus and khamzat
now, this obviously tired cerqueira as hell, but walker was somehow even more tired and would probably be finished if cerqueira wasnt loading up on every punch and falling around
i can imagine khamzat taking dricus down but having a hard time keeping the bigman down, having to force a lot of mat returns and gassing hard in the process
by the third round i see his wrestling getting stuffed and dricus knocking him the fuck out
my prediction would be dricus by tko rd3