Waldo does what Tommy was supposed to do

Khaosan said:
Fighting Delija in the Apex is the same as putting your HW world title on the line apparently.

<yerilol>
Do better said:
He was supposed to steamroll him
It was easy when Jones did it
Funny how the narrative changes
 
The Boomerang said:
He was supposed to steamroll him
It was easy when Jones did it
Funny how the narrative changes
Styles make fights. Gane was Jon's absolute prefect style match up.
No defense against high level wrestling. Not a one shot KO threat. No submission defense.

If Jon had no fear of Aspinall then why did he refuse to Unify? Whether it was $30M or $20M that should have been easy money and would have given Jon's HW legacy legitimacy. He also would not have to beg for a fight against another perfect style match up in Alex. Had he already beat Tom it would be booked for the White House card. There is a reason why Jon ran from that fight.
 
