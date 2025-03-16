KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Spann is not terrible but his above average size and power as a 205er definitely benefited him. With the power and size advantage gone at HW there isn't really much left for him to rely on.usually LHWs have success moving up because of their skill and speed advantage but spann just sucks lol
And some people even said that Spann would look similar to Ngannou if he moved up, lol. Ngannou has a six-pack at 260 poundsSpann looked fatter than a guy 15 pounds heavier than him.
He needed some “high waist” shorts with the ratchet strap belt like the youngster fatties wear these daysSpann looked fatter than a guy 15 pounds heavier than him.
He is terrible but the guys he is fighting are terrible-erIs there a chance Waldo actually... isn't terrible?
Exactly... he was just... fatspann at this point like he don't give a fuck about his career anymore, he looked out of shape
He really should.. there's nothing but L's for him at 205 unless he's fighting way down.I think Rakic should go up to heavyweight though.
They don'tusually LHWs have success moving up because of their skill and speed advantage but spann just sucks lol
nzechukwu, Jones, Almeida have had success moving up and also DC but I guess he was originally a HW so doesn't really count. But it's like 4/5 in terms of LHWs having success moving up, only spann shit the bedThey don't
HW is the elephant of the jungle
Who went from LHW to HW.
Barely anyone ever.
Once you add 30 pounds you start to realise why those might mouse and other guys looks "technical".
Who is Nzechukwunzechukwu, Jones, Almeida have had success moving up and also DC but I guess he was originally a HW so doesn't really count. But it's like 4/5 in terms of LHWs having success moving up, only spann shit the bed