Media Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO Ryan Spann GIFS

giphy.gif


giphy.gif



giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
usually LHWs have success moving up because of their skill and speed advantage but spann just sucks lol
 
usually LHWs have success moving up because of their skill and speed advantage but spann just sucks lol
Spann is not terrible but his above average size and power as a 205er definitely benefited him. With the power and size advantage gone at HW there isn't really much left for him to rely on.
 
usually LHWs have success moving up because of their skill and speed advantage but spann just sucks lol
They don't

HW is the elephant of the jungle

Who went from LHW to HW.

Barely anyone ever.

Once you add 30 pounds you start to realise why those might mouse and other guys looks "technical".
 
They don't

HW is the elephant of the jungle

Who went from LHW to HW.

Barely anyone ever.

Once you add 30 pounds you start to realise why those might mouse and other guys looks "technical".
nzechukwu, Jones, Almeida have had success moving up and also DC but I guess he was originally a HW so doesn't really count. But it's like 4/5 in terms of LHWs having success moving up, only spann shit the bed
 
nzechukwu, Jones, Almeida have had success moving up and also DC but I guess he was originally a HW so doesn't really count. But it's like 4/5 in terms of LHWs having success moving up, only spann shit the bed
Who is Nzechukwu

Jones is the LHW goat

DC is a hw, he only did LHW to not fight Cain

Almeida did become a HW cause they didn't give him LHW fights

Osp and Gus also lost at HW

Wanderlei got beat up at HW in his prime vs Hunt / Mirco

Depends on the fighter. Adding 30 pounds can be gross on cardio. Way different.
 
