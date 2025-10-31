Waking up in the middle of the night freaking PISSED

Does this happen to you? I had a dream/nightmare about my girl and I wake up fucking pissed. She's right next to me sleeping like a baby and I hate her all because of a dream. It's very irrational but I cant help being pissed for like an hour anyway. I had a dream that she was on a yacht and she's pissing off to the side while there's police boats and other boats taking pictures and it's turning her on. She's still sleeping. I cant wait to confront her about doing that shit in my dream.

This happens to me every once in awhile. Some stupid dream that's not even real, but I can't help it. It's not only that.

Sometimes I dream about a girl I'm not attracted to that we were making out or something and I wake up then all of a sudden I'm in love with her.
 
milwaukee-bucks-giannis-antetokounmpo.gif
 
I've been having nightmares latley, but all i feel is relief when it's over and the feeling fades completley
 
Nope.

You sound like a chick in a Ben Folds song though.
 
If you are mad about that how do you feel about:

all the dudes that smash her in THEIR dreams
and
the dudes she smashes in hers?



Get your priorities straight <Y2JSmirk>
 
I think that's something to do with having a vagina.
 
Sounds very much like something women routinely do.

Get your T levels checked, don't sink to their level.
 
sounds like a sublimated golden shower fantasy

maybe just give it a try with your girl - if she is willing - and see how it goes
 
There's a name for this condition. It's called being an irrational bitch.

<36>
 
