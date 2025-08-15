  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Wait, ZERO TRASH TALK from DDP??

Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
7,008
Reaction score
9,625
This is the same guy who

Joked about Izzy being into dogs,
Made fun of Sean by mentioning his past trauma

You're telling me he didn't want to mention:
Khamzat being around a tyrant,
Being a terrorist/muslim joke,
Bad cardio joke,
Goat f***** stupid joke

??????????

Nothing?
Zero?
Zilch?
Nada????

That's insane. I think he's giving him too much respect.

This one might be over folks.

I've had my PhD in Shookology for over a decade now. This shit is a wrap.

And New.
 
He never trash talks first. He didn't trash talk whittaker either. only strickland and izzy who like to pop off at the mouth.
 
Some mma fans are completely trash like TS. He thinks every two guys have beef.

Besides why would anyone bring up another man´s religion or believes in a trash talk? That is too far! It is like saying some should bash Christianity or western civilization? Dude that is hell´´va cringeworthy why or like saying someone should actully take their time to bash Judism dude you gotta be mental low IQ to even go there in trash talking or lets say someone starts bashing Hindiusm? Can´t you see how lame that really sounds. Imagine someone taking the time to bash Chinese civlization, budism, Confunism, it would be over the line and cringeworthy as fuk.

OEIr.gif


Besides There is really not much of a beef between DDP and Chimaev aside from they wanna beat each other in a competitive sense this is a sport. They would have probably got along if they knew each other or were in the same gym.

Both guys have had blood bad and grudge matches with other fighters with Dricus it was Adesanya and Strickland while with Khamzat it was Meersheart, Holland and Paulo Costa. Chimaev and Burns got into a trash talk but it was not a grudge match.
 
Last edited:
didn't want the smoke
 
I think DDP is P4P #1 shit talker currently so not a bad option (if true of course)
 
The UFC is getting funds from Abu Dabhi.... he was told not to say anything
 
