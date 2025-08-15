Wait, ZERO TRASH TALK from DDP??

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2019
- Messages
- 7,008
- Reaction score
- 9,625
This is the same guy who
Joked about Izzy being into dogs,
Made fun of Sean by mentioning his past trauma
You're telling me he didn't want to mention:
Khamzat being around a tyrant,
Being a terrorist/muslim joke,
Bad cardio joke,
Goat f***** stupid joke
??????????
Nothing?
Zero?
Zilch?
Nada????
That's insane. I think he's giving him too much respect.
This one might be over folks.
I've had my PhD in Shookology for over a decade now. This shit is a wrap.
And New.
Joked about Izzy being into dogs,
Made fun of Sean by mentioning his past trauma
You're telling me he didn't want to mention:
Khamzat being around a tyrant,
Being a terrorist/muslim joke,
Bad cardio joke,
Goat f***** stupid joke
??????????
Nothing?
Zero?
Zilch?
Nada????
That's insane. I think he's giving him too much respect.
This one might be over folks.
I've had my PhD in Shookology for over a decade now. This shit is a wrap.
And New.