Wait, ZERO TRASH TALK from DDP??

Some mma fans are completely trash like TS. He thinks every two guys have beef.Besides why would anyone bring up another man´s religion or believes in a trash talk? That is too far! It is like saying some should bash Christianity or western civilization? Dude that is hell´´va cringeworthy why or like saying someone should actully take their time to bash Judism dude you gotta be mental low IQ to even go there in trash talking or lets say someone starts bashing Hindiusm? Can´t you see how lame that really sounds. Imagine someone taking the time to bash Chinese civlization, budism, Confunism, it would be over the line and cringeworthy as fuk.Besides There is really not much of a beef between DDP and Chimaev aside from they wanna beat each other in a competitive sense this is a sport. They would have probably got along if they knew each other or were in the same gym.Both guys have had blood bad and grudge matches with other fighters with Dricus it was Adesanya and Strickland while with Khamzat it was Meersheart, Holland and Paulo Costa. Chimaev and Burns got into a trash talk but it was not a grudge match.