So I'm of the opinion newer X-Men reboots are leaning toward introducing Onslaught and researching his background.I have always thought of Onslaught as the big big bad of the X-Men universe, the culmination of Magneto and Xavier and the only one who could pose as the true arch of the comics. Now I look into it, it seems fans actually didn't really care for him as a character. They thought he was formulaic and just kind of pointless. I always loved the idea of the chacter but I guess I can see what they mean. His trope was pretty characterless outside of ''I am hugely over powered and crush everything,'' His design is essentially Magneto on horse meat.So what is this, did I just get roped into the hype and his arch really isn't that interesting. I mean if I broke it down Apocalypse' back story is pretty lame as well. Magneto is the only consistent villain but that's often debatable and his powers are pretty tame. I always thought of Xavier being the final villain as pretty epic.Fans are currently getting excited about Cassandra Nova being the X-Men 97 arch but I have never heard of her and tbh her design and backstory looks like shit.