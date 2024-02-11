Wait Joe pyfer is main eventing? Why can't Bo .5cents take a step up in comp?

??? If these DWTS fighters are ME caliber so soon then surely the All world caliber grappler is ready ??
 
Jack hermansson main events in 2024 is criminal behavior from Dana White.
 
Joe Pyfer has 14 fights and has been competing for 6 years. Bo Nickal has 5 fights and has been competing for 1.5 years. When Pyfer was at the same point in his career that Nickal is he wasn't headlining events, he was fighting nobodies in Ring of Combat.
 
blaseblase said:
Joe Pyfer has 14 fights and has been competing for 6 years. Bo Nickal has 5 fights and has been competing for 1.5 years. When Pyfer was at the same point in his career that Nickal is he wasn't headlining events, he was fighting nobodies in Ring of Combat.
Did you forget Lesnar won the HW title by his fourth fight?

Lesnar isn’t nearly as good of a amateur wrestler as Bo.
 
Doesn't Bo has like 4 fights? calm down, he shouldn't even be in the UFC yet tbh.
 
Strickland just went to a decision on a headliner,
and that guy can't even drop an internet troll.

UFC IS DEAD
 
Wong_Wongster_Irish said:
Did you forget Lesnar won the HW title by his fourth fight?

Lesnar isn’t nearly as good of a amateur wrestler as Bo.
A lot of it was luck/timing with Lesnar. The only 2 viable challengers for the belt (Nog and Mir) where tied up with the reality show for the entire 2nd half of the year so they didn't want Couture sitting around. UFC HW was a dumpster fire around then too (Werdum was leaving for strikeforce, Fedor Barnett and Arlovski all fighting in affliction)
 
Pechan said:
Doesn't Bo has like 4 fights? calm down, he shouldn't even be in the UFC yet tbh.
People with elite amateur wrestling backgrounds are different.

Look at Lesnar, fought contenders by his second MMA fight, and won the title by his fourth, defended it twice too.

He didn’t have any MMA training, just his wrestling background.

Bo has way more experience than Lesnar did.
 
560ti said:
A lot of it was luck/timing with Lesnar. The only 2 viable challengers for the belt (Nog and Mir) where tied up with the reality show for the entire 2nd half of the year so they didn't want Couture sitting around.
The point is that Lesnar was ready, which he clearly proved by winning the belt and defending it twice.
 
Nickal a much better prospect than Joe. Better at everything.
 
Istryker said:
??? If these DWTS fighters are ME caliber so soon then surely the All world caliber grappler is ready ??
Did u see what happened to Pfyer tonight... Times that by 2 and thats what would happen to Bo Nickel lol..










Book it DANA
images (6).jpeg
 
