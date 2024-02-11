Wait Joe pyfer is main eventing? Why can't Bo .5cents take a step up in comp?

Joe Pyfer has 14 fights and has been competing for 6 years. Bo Nickal has 5 fights and has been competing for 1.5 years. When Pyfer was at the same point in his career that Nickal is he wasn't headlining events, he was fighting nobodies in Ring of Combat.
A lot of it was luck/timing with Lesnar. The only 2 viable challengers for the belt (Nog and Mir) where tied up with the reality show for the entire 2nd half of the year so they didn't want Couture sitting around. UFC HW was a dumpster fire around then too (Werdum was leaving for strikeforce, Fedor Barnett and Arlovski all fighting in affliction)Did you forget Lesnar won the HW title by his fourth fight?
Lesnar isn’t nearly as good of a amateur wrestler as Bo.
Doesn't Bo has like 4 fights? calm down, he shouldn't even be in the UFC yet tbh.
??? If these DWTS fighters are ME caliber so soon then surely the All world caliber grappler is ready ??