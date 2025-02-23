Wait a sec. Does Fluffy finish what Brunson couldn't?

Reptile_Bong_Hit
May 27, 2023
I'm not convinced he's the best MW in the world, but is Fluffy out-wrestling DDP for five rounds really that far-fetched? My frame of reference is DDP vs Brunson (the first round).
On the one hand, DDP could have improved his grappling since fighting Brunson. Easy to image, champions improve all the time.
On the other hand, do we really think the Brunson that fought DDP was peak Brunson?
I'd also love to see how Khamzat looks against Fluffy after 8 minutes if he doesn't finish him first.
