Wait a sec. Does Fluffy finish what Brunson couldn't?

I'm not convinced he's the best MW in the world, but is Fluffy out-wrestling DDP for five rounds really that far-fetched? My frame of reference is DDP vs Brunson (the first round).

On the one hand, DDP could have improved his grappling since fighting Brunson. Easy to image, champions improve all the time.

On the other hand, do we really think the Brunson that fought DDP was peak Brunson?

I'd also love to see how Khamzat looks against Fluffy after 8 minutes if he doesn't finish him first.
 
DDP might sleep him. Fluffy always get wobbled in his fights. DDP is one of the best finishers when he hurts someone. I don't think Fluffy is a great wrestler either. He gets stuffed quite often. He wears people out with his pace and gets the takedown when they get tired.
 
The big road block for Fluffy that I can see is Strickland.

I can't see pressure working, I can see Strickland killing him with teeps to the body, and cardio isn't going to be a huge factor.

Fluffy's weakness has always been body shots, and it isn't just a case of him shutting them down, some of these guys he beat really messed up.

Kopylov in particular showed zero awareness of how badly he hurt Hernandez in their fight. Sean will just punish him in what I think many will consider a pretty boring fight.
 
DDP might sleep him.
I could see a TKO via ground and pound if he hurt him on the feet. Wouldn't be that surprising either.

I don't think Fluffy is a great wrestler either. He gets stuffed quite often. He wears people out with his pace and gets the takedown when they get tired.
I think Fluffy has better cardio than Brunson and also better on the ground (if he plays it safe). Brunson probably has better takedowns for sure though.

I think Fluffy could struggle at first but potentially secure one late round 1 to early round 3 (if he survives). Then, the fight looks like all is other fights.

I think this outcome is at worse as likely as a DDP tko.
 
I’ve got to admit that Fluffy gives everyone above him a great fight.

So line em up and let’s see what he does.

It’s likely the UFC is going to demand at least a couple more wins before they even discuss Fluffy in the title mix.
 
Yes, I can see him beating Fluffy too. But I think he matches up better against DDP. All about match-ups!
You're right, especially considering the UFC might avoid that fight.

Sean's stock is low, Fluffy's remains pretty high. I can see them navigating away from that one... for now.
 
Looks too small
 
Fluffy had separated ribs in training camp and was on antibiotics. Want to see him vs Khamzat. Mentioned that in the pbp thread.
 
