w*nkers in the UK going dry tonight

haha the petition has gone up by a few in the 20 minutes or so I had it open



wankers are up in arms tonight - which brings with it a serious question - people with questionable fetishes, maybe they like self harm or sado stuff, maybe they like watching it rough. maybe they like chicks that look young, maybe they just get off on stuff they can't EVER have in the real world.



Won't this leave them without an outlet? It's unlikely they'll stop having these sordid thoughts. do we risk a rise in spousal abuse and sex crimes?



haha the number is shooting up as you watch it, all the dads sent the wife and kids off to bed, hoping to knock one out tonight, good time to buy stock in physical magazines like the old days



copy of Club, 10 superkings, jar of vaseline and a box of tissues please love