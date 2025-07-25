  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

w*nkers in the UK going dry tonight

HUGHPHUG

HUGHPHUG

AL CAPS YO
@Steel
Joined
Jun 4, 2013
Messages
25,119
Reaction score
32,570
haha my brother text me a little while ago saying what the fuck is this age verification on porn sites in the UK

I mostly use a VPN or Brave so I don't see these things, so I hopped on firefox and yep... apparentlyu

As of July 25 2025, people in the UK accessing web services with pornographic content will have to prove they are over 18 years of age.
there is an intersting petition against it

petition.parliament.uk

Petition: Repeal the Online Safety Act

We want the Government to repeal the Online Safety act.
petition.parliament.uk petition.parliament.uk

from Reddit

It says porn, but it’s any nsfw content. It’s blocking all sorts of sites, Reddit is asking people for ID to access some mental health and suicide help subreddits, someone said the beer subreddit is blocked too (which is mad given kids see their parents consume alcohol and it’s in stores). It’s a blanket ban on anything deemed nsfw. It’s also affecting many small websites, who are simply blocking U.K. IP addresses. U.K. based websites which can’t afford to outsource the verification are simply shutting down.

It’s got huge repercussions for people’s safety, and I believe Wikipedia is also at risk of being blocked which is a huge source of information for many people that is free and easily accessible.

By blocking everything like this it means people are at risk of having resources blocked. Things like domestic abuse sites, help for a mental health crisis, LGBTQ sites and the like. All sites which may discuss things that are sensitive and, under this law, potentially deemed ‘nsfw’. Local support websites for people in the local area are at risk of closing down too. It’s easy to blanket ban everything but this law has the potential for dire repercussions for victims of abuse, violence and hate crimes.

It’s easy to get a vpn for many of us, but for some it isn’t. People in abusive relationships, abusive homes, dangerous situations etc who may not have access to their own bank account, etc. With sites blocked they may be stuck with no way to access them.
 
haha the petition has gone up by a few in the 20 minutes or so I had it open

wankers are up in arms tonight - which brings with it a serious question - people with questionable fetishes, maybe they like self harm or sado stuff, maybe they like watching it rough. maybe they like chicks that look young, maybe they just get off on stuff they can't EVER have in the real world.

Won't this leave them without an outlet? It's unlikely they'll stop having these sordid thoughts. do we risk a rise in spousal abuse and sex crimes?

haha the number is shooting up as you watch it, all the dads sent the wife and kids off to bed, hoping to knock one out tonight, good time to buy stock in physical magazines like the old days

copy of Club, 10 superkings, jar of vaseline and a box of tissues please love
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
International P0rnhub pulls out of France. Losing traction elsewhere. The decline of non age-verifiable pr0n?
21 22 23
Replies
442
Views
8K
Crazy Source
Crazy Source

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,572
Messages
57,609,532
Members
175,768
Latest member
Justin323032

Share this page

Back
Top