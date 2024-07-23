GoldenWolf87
Remember the BLM/Antfia protests and some riots in several states?
Sitting VP Kamala Harris boosted and promoted "FreedomFund" an organization that is part of "ActBlue, Charities is a registered charitable organization"
Not just FreedomFund but there are charities that came under fire.
For Minnesota VP Harris promoted "Minnesota FreedomFund" to help and bail anyone that were arrested during the protests/riots.
Bailed out and arrested again These charities boomed after George Folyd.They are under fire.
CNN also found dozens of cases across the country after Floyd’s death in which defendants bailed out by charities were later arrested again for alleged acts of violent crime, including robbery, assault, kidnapping and attempted murder. In at least nine cases, a beneficiary of a bail charity has, after their release from jail, been subsequently arrested on murder charges.
In Minnesota, CNN analyzed every case in the state in which a defendant was bailed out of jail by a third party – including either the Minnesota Freedom Fund or a commercial bail-bond company – in 2021 and 2022 and was convicted of at least one charge. (Detailed case histories of people who weren’t convicted are not available remotely or as bulk data in Minnesota.)
