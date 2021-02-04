Law Voting technology company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and

Voting technology company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over 'disinformation campaign'


"New York(CNN)A voting technology company swept up in baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election filed a monster $2.7 billion lawsuit on Thursday against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and pro-Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, alleging the parties worked in concert to wage a "disinformation campaign" that has jeopardized its very survival."
 
All the "stop the steal" people on this forum should be celebrating.

Rudy et al will get to present their evidence if it goes to court.

If its so compelling and overwhelming; all of us sheeple will wake up and daddy will be President again.
 
If they win they get unlimited cheesburgers from McDonalds via Rudy's expense.
 
How do they calculate $2.7 billion as the amount for damages.
 
It the courts let this lawsuit go through they will regret it.
 
They threw out election fraud cases without looking at the evidence. If they allow a two billion dollar lawsuit to go through it will completely destroy the courts reputation.
 
