Hey folks Sherdog was nominated for Top MMA Media Source in the 2024 World MMA Awards. Sherdog is the most authoritative source on MMA for it's massive amount of reliable content. Of course they're obviously including us hooligans who post here.

I urge my fellow sherpeeps to go to the site and vote for Sherdog. It's an easy and painless process. Just register (takes under a minute) and vote. Haven't received any other messages from them and they have an easy process to opt out if you do. You can also vote on stuff like fighter of the year, best comeback, best MMA programming and international fighter of the year. It's worth your time just to see the photos of nominees for Ring Card Girl of the Year. Or to read the descriptions in various categories. There's one for Leon Edwards that's really weird.

Sherdog Among Nominees for Top Media Source at 2024 World MMA Awards​

TRISTEN CRITCHFIELD AUG 6, 2024 1 COMMENT

Nominees for the 16th annual World MMA Awards have been announced, and Sherdog.com is among the candidates for Best MMA Media Source.

Fighters Only Magazine, which launched the awards in 2008, announced the full list of nominees in more than 20 categories on Tuesday. In addition to Best MMA Media Source, winners will be selected for Fighter of the Year (in multiple categories), Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Upset of the Year, Coach of the Year, Gym of the Year, Referee of the Year, Best Promotion — and much more. Award nominees are selected by a panel of insiders based on their performances between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

Voting is now live and continues through Sept. 30. Fight fans can visit the World MMA Awards website and choose their favorite nominees in each category.

Winners will be recognized at the World MMA Awards later this year. A date and venue for that event, which brings together a who’s who of the MMA community, is expected to be announced soon.



Sherdog Among Nominees for Top Media Source at 2024 World MMA Awards

Nominees for the 16th annual World MMA Awards have been announced, and Sherdog.com is among the candidates for Best MMA Media Source.
Voting is open from 06 August 2024 – 30 September 2024.​

VOTE HERE:
Nominees 2024

Voting Open Voting is open from 06 August 2024 - 30 September 2024 Nominees determined from performances between 01 July 2023 - 30 June 2024
I voted!
 
Will do it now. Sherdog has been my main source of entertainment and is where most my online interactions and socializing occurs. I get most my MMA news here and have met so many kind amazing people on here. It is a welcoming and friendly environment.
 
2013: Ronda Rousey beats Liz Carmouche for the belt in Rousey's UFC debut.
2024: Rousey has been retired for 8 years, and Liz Carmouche gets nominated for fighter of the year.

Kinda crazy.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Sherdog number 3. What asshole voted for 1, or 2?
The least one can do is conduct their electoral civic duty for a more perfect union.

ESPN... MACLIFE...
Do YOU really want to be aiding the enemy??

Get off your ass and VOTE pinko's .
 
Easy vote for Sherdog. Also, I have no idea what's going on in MMA anymore and who some of these people are.

What's this about?

Leon Edwards - Composure: Strength during disgusting mental antics by an opponent.
 
