Volonaut air bike Flying motorcycle

Fedorgasm

Pretty freaking cool. Reminds me of the thing Darth maul rode on tattooine.




Specs-wise, the flying superbike features a jet propulsion that brings it up in the air. The air vehicle can only carry one person, and its speed can reach up to 200 km/h or 124 mph. The inventor says that Volonaut Airbike also has a proprietary stabilization system. The design team enhances it using a flight computer, giving the flying superbike automatic hovering capabilities.



Not adding any framing or exterior structure around the Volonaut Airbike allows the flyer an unobstructed, 360-degree view. At the rear of the air vehicle, there are red tail lights for the other or nearby hoverbikes, triggered when the vehicle slows down. The entire frame is lifted off the ground using sculpted stands on both sides, allowing for a soft landing as well when the ride is up. So far, Tomasz Patan has yet to announce if Volonaut Airbike will become available. In the meantime, he’s glad he’s been able to materialize a longtime inspiration of his, alongside Jetson ONE.
Getting thrown off just about anything at 120mph you’re donezo.

Even jetski incidents where you overstuff the jet drive at 90+ and get bucked off, you’re breaking all kinds of bones and that’s on open water.

That said, this thing looks awesome and I fuckin want one just to cruise on, no interest in going 100+
Long Dark Blues said:
Man, imagine getting thrown off of that thing at 120 MPH :eek:
