Volks gameplan

IMO he should have fought Top differntly, specifically by mixing it up more like he did earlier in his career. He should have clinched more to disrupt Ilia's comfort in the stand up exchanges. I would have liked to see some pressure wrestling from Volk especially early on.
Even later when he was hurt he kept trying to punch with Top instead of smothering him and not giving him the distance to plant his feet and unload power punches. I know it's easier said than done but its safe to say Volk can't beat Top fighting him the way he did tonight. He has to make it ugly if he ever wants to beat Top.
Volk should take a year off. He's now been violently knocked out twice in 4 months. He should let his brain recover and come back for super fights only instead of obsessing about getting his belt back and if he somehow does get a rematch he should def mix it up more.
