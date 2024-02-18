Volks gameplan

JustBreed said: Volk tried clinching at one point and Topuria immediately ripped body shots. Volk let go pretty quick. Click to expand...

Not what I saw. I saw Volk land 2 knees to the body and Ilia attempted to break and Volk landed a third to the head on the break. Volk had him in Thai clinch essentially giving up the body shots to trade for knees. And with Ilia forcing the break it was clear who was getting the better of that position.Perhaps I'm blinded by some of Volk's amazing performances (when I was a hater and doubter via being a Max fan) but honestly early in the second it was clear to me the only way Ilia could win is a big punch landing clean. People can try to pretend like Volk was slowing but I saw the opposite. I saw Topuria feeling like he needed to end it as he started wearing damage heavy on his face in rd 2.I typically rewatch by now but haven't yet. I'll catch it again after breakfast and perhaps share some updated or different thoughts. But yeah I'm not seeing all the "told you so" Volk stuff. He was making Ilia entirely 1-dimensional by piling up the volume, being more accurate, and debilitating Ilia's lateral movement by destroying his leg. It's what Volk does to everybody. He just got caught w/ the 1 dimension Ilia had left.That's how I recall it. Lets see what a second viewing suggests.