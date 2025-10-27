Volkov next for title shot?

Of course we will have the rematch Aspinall - Gane. Hopefully as soon as possible. Aspinall should just submit Cyril and finish it fast.

But who should be next in this division ?

A) Volkov
B) Pavlovich
C) Vadim Nemkov, sign him somehow
D) Phil de Fries, 12 active title defenses in KSW. He was in the UFC before, but he got some experience
E) Goncharov.....pretty old and they need to sign him from ACA
F) Oumar Kane. ONE won't let him go that easily

G) However my pick would be roided Anatoly Malykhin.....buy him from ONE. He would be cool in the HW.

H) sign Rico Verhoeven and fast track him directly to the title shot
 
yeah after gane settles tom for good, that's a sensible first defense. Probably be back to back trilogies. Volkov first then aspinall, a rematch with lewis, then Gane goes from there. Probably defends 5-8 times before getting bored and joining the avengers cast
 
UFC seems not to be very keen on Nemkov and he's making too much in PFL in order for the UFC to match the offer, especially after so many failed transfers from other organizations.

De Fries could be interesting but he's old and probably on all sorts of roids because KSW does not have any testing. Same goes for ONE guys.

Gane - Aspinall rematch, then whoever wins fights Volkov, and hope we will have some valid contender by this time. Maybe Pavlovich-Delija as a title elimitnator if the latter wins with Waldo? But then Aspinall does not want to fight Delija so who knows.
 
What is JDS doing lately?! 🐈
images

He is 2 - 0 since 2023, that's TS worthy in a 2025 HW division...:rolleyes:

Get his ass back in the UFC <Wendy2>
 
De Fries vs Rico at Inoki Boom Ba Ye on New Year's!

UFC HWs....lol
 
It’s a bunch of non sense rematches.
This is why every time i read people claim the HW division can finally move on, it’s been moving, it never stopped and the sad thing is the people are disappointed at the matches that are the options at HW’s.

Pereira and Jones are right there, Jones is opting to fight Pereira it seems, but Pereira seems to be open for any one them, Gane, Jones or Aspinall.
 
