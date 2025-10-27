Volkov next for title shot?

Dagestanaev
Of course we will have the rematch Aspinall - Gane. Hopefully as soon as possible. Aspinall should just submit Cyril and finish it fast.
But who should be next in this division ?
A) Volkov
B) Pavlovich
C) Vadim Nemkov, sign him somehow
D) Phil de Fries, 12 active title defenses in KSW. He was in the UFC before, but he got some experience
E) Goncharov.....pretty old and they need to sign him from ACA
F) Oumar Kane. ONE won't let him go that easily
G) However my pick would be roided Anatoly Malykhin.....buy him from ONE. He would be cool in the HW.
H) sign Rico Verhoeven and fast track him directly to the title shot
