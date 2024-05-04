Volkov and Pavlovitch ,these two Russian best friends will have to fight against each other

Barteh said: It's the fight business, all part of the game.



Only ones I give a pass are when they're blood related. Click to expand...

There it is..Usman, and Izzy refused a super fight because they were both born in Nigeria. A country with a population of 218M.Yet Cyborg/Amanda went all in for history. And the country they were both born in has a population of 215M.Friends, same country, same gym, god parents to eachother’s children.. I don’t care.This is an individual sport.. Period.How many times have you seen countrymen/women have to compete against eachother in international sport? Including combat sports. It happens all the time.I couldn’t believe the way Usman ducked Izzy. That’s only slightly less lame than calling out Masvidal for a rematch. And cringey as fuck saying he wanted to fight Jan.. After Jan lost his belt.