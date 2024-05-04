Volkov and Pavlovitch ,these two Russian best friends will have to fight against each other

#1 bullshit.

UFC fucking power move.
Fucking these dudes over.

(Assuming Volkovs story is legit)

For those that don't know the story, these guys have been training partners and the UFC just announced the fight without asking Volkov.
 
It's the fight business, all part of the game.

Only ones I give a pass are when they're blood related.
 
Meanwhile neckbeards can avoid fighting eachother through their entire careers.
 
Oh man that really sucks that they have to fight (can’t wait for this one)
 
There it is..

Usman, and Izzy refused a super fight because they were both born in Nigeria. A country with a population of 218M.

Yet Cyborg/Amanda went all in for history. And the country they were both born in has a population of 215M.

Friends, same country, same gym, god parents to eachother’s children.. I don’t care.

This is an individual sport.. Period.

How many times have you seen countrymen/women have to compete against eachother in international sport? Including combat sports. It happens all the time.

I couldn’t believe the way Usman ducked Izzy. That’s only slightly less lame than calling out Masvidal for a rematch. And cringey as fuck saying he wanted to fight Jan.. After Jan lost his belt.
 
We would've never gotten the BOOM, HEADSHOT KO so it all ended up working out in the end.

I get that when you're an up and comer you might prefer not fighting friends and training partners, but when you're at the top of the division you simply gotta fight the others who are up there.
 
They don't have to sign the contract
 
If I had to guess their managers signed for them, which is equally fucked considering they are supposed to represent their client's interest, and clearly this isn't it.
 
I’m glad they’re not doing something incredibly unprofessional and childish like refusing to fight each other because they train at the same gym.
 
Nothing wrong with a hard spar under the lights followed by a beer together after.

This isn't the NBA friendship league. Gotta throw down sometimes.
 
