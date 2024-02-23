Volkanovski's coach says 'Topuria got lucky'

Yes, training and preparation are luck. Jamahal Hill said Ilia showed him that exact combination before the fight. That was drilled and the moment allowed him to capitalize off that. The entire first round felt like Volk was swimming with a shark. Ilia wants Sean, Conor or Max. Volk's coach is instigating and needs to get under Ilia skin for rematch. This hyperbole, simply marketing.
 
tritestill said:
Yes, training and preparation are luck. Jamahal Hill said Ilia showed him that exact combination before the fight. That was drilled and the moment allowed him to capitalize off that. The entire first round felt like Volk was swimming with a shark. Ilia wants Sean, Conor or Max. Volk's coach is instigating and needs to get under Ilia skin for rematch. This hyperbole, simply marketing.
Nailed in the first reply
 
To be fair, Volk was clearly winning the fight up until that point. Won the first round on all three judges cards and comfortably outstriking him in the second... still shit happens, it's MMA.

/shrugs

Cue the triggering.
 
tritestill said:
The entire first round felt like Volk was swimming with a shark.
Yep. Even though he technically won the first round, it seemed like Volk was fighting scared and was showing big reactions from Illia's combos. I remember telling the boys that it was only a matter of time until Volk gets put away.
 
I think Volk can beat him in a rematch and maybe he did catch Volk on a bad night but it was so predictable he was gonna catch Volk at some point in the fight because Volk looked like he didn’t respect his power and looked off, and as soon as he exploded and followed with a combination he put him out.
 
Lights Out 101 said:
Yep. Even though he technically won the first round, it seemed like Volk was fighting scared and was showing big reactions from Illia's combos. I remember telling the boys that it was only a matter of time until Volk gets put away.
No the problem was Volk wasn’t respecting his power enough. He had his chin in the air so I knew at some point he’d get clipped
 
I'm pretty sure Volk got tagged backing out like 3x in the 1st rd. He just kept repeating the same mistake and Topuria capitalized on it. Pressure fighter who can't take the pressure.
 
