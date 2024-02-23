The Legendary Scarface
Nailed in the first replyYes, training and preparation are luck. Jamahal Hill said Ilia showed him that exact combination before the fight. That was drilled and the moment allowed him to capitalize off that. The entire first round felt like Volk was swimming with a shark. Ilia wants Sean, Conor or Max. Volk's coach is instigating and needs to get under Ilia skin for rematch. This hyperbole, simply marketing.
The entire first round felt like Volk was swimming with a shark.
No the problem was Volk wasn’t respecting his power enough. He had his chin in the air so I knew at some point he’d get clippedYep. Even though he technically won the first round, it seemed like Volk was fighting scared and was showing big reactions from Illia's combos. I remember telling the boys that it was only a matter of time until Volk gets put away.
To be fair, Volk was clearly winning the fight up until that point. Won the first round on all three judges cards and comfortably outstriking him in the second... still shit happens, it's MMA.
