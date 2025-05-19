Volkanovski x Makhachev: Who is bigger in MMA history?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
1,117
Reaction score
871
Which one has a bigger legend status and is more relevant for the history of the sport?

Title fights win:
Volkanovski - 7
Islam - 5

Popularity:
Islam

Resume:
Volkanovski

Memorable Fights:
Islam (more finishes)

Superiority to their opponents:
Draw

This is hard to choose
 
If they both retired today probably Volkanovski.

But Islam is 3 years younger. Let's see what he does in the next few years. If he successfully becomes a champion in a second division that would put him above Volkanovski's accomplishments all time imo.
 
How Islam does at WW will decide so much. If he loses badly and flees back down again
mad-angry.gif

Sherdog will be ready to pass judgement :rolleyes:
 
Volk is a more unique specimen imho

Islam is one of the biggest talent in MMA world but...we already have witnessed to someone very similar to him, but more special, like Khabib.
 
Volk is likely at the end of his road, whilst Islam is midway (unless he pulls a Khabib move and retires early claiming whatever he wants). He lost one already, tho, so it wont be like Khabib.

with that said, Im more impressed with what Volk did so far. 2nd best FW in UFC history IMHO, just behind Aldo. Islam needs more defenses to get there. I dont count his wins exactly over Volk cause beating a much smaller dude from a below weightclass shouldnt get you much credit with respect to greatness.

Islam moving to WW and grabbing/keeping that belt would be big, tho. I am just not sure he can pull it off.
 
Volk, marginally. Unfortunately, everyone in the current era of LW is sort of overshadowed by Khabib.
 
DanDragon Machi said:
Which one has a bigger legend status and is more relevant for the history of the sport?

Title fights win:
Volkanovski - 7
Islam - 5

Popularity:
Islam

Resume:
Volkanovski

Memorable Fights:
Islam (more finishes)

Superiority to their opponents:
Draw

This is hard to choose
Click to expand...
Islam has 4 defences. Volk has 6.. I think you said it you're self
 
Volk has more memorable fights imo. Especially his fight with Ortega, I'm sure that will make it the HOF. It's also pushing 8 million views on YT.
1747674099675.png
 
It depends. Both are still active so there's more to be played out. If Islam is successful at 170 then it'll boost him in the convo as GOAT not only as a LW but one of the best ever.
 
MrBlackheart said:
When you talk about resumes, you have to take into account the losses as well as the wins. And Volk being 0-2 vs Islam should mean something. I know had Islam went 0-2 vs Volk, people would penalize Islam for it.
Click to expand...
This is definitely true, but the onus is usually on the bigger guy to win. It's not fair per se, but even given equal skill, the larger man should theoretically win. Honestly, I respect Islam for taking the fight because it felt rather lose/lose.
 
Ironheart said:
This is definitely true, but the onus is usually on the bigger guy to win. It's not fair per se, but even given equal skill, the larger man should theoretically win. Honestly, I respect Islam for taking the fight because it felt rather lose/lose.
Click to expand...
So I guess if Islam loses a close fight to jdm, he will retain the #1P4P ranking just like Volk bc Volk fought the bigger guy?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Makhachev x Volkanovski I was probably one of the rare cases where two top10 best MMA fighters all time faced each other
2
Replies
29
Views
852
Gregoire1
Gregoire1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,047
Messages
57,318,924
Members
175,637
Latest member
Schizo

Share this page

Back
Top