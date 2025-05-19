Volkanovski x Makhachev: Who is bigger in MMA history?

DanDragon Machi
Which one has a bigger legend status and is more relevant for the history of the sport?
Title fights win:
Volkanovski - 7
Islam - 5
Popularity:
Islam
Resume:
Volkanovski
Memorable Fights:
Islam (more finishes)
Superiority to their opponents:
Draw
This is hard to choose
