Media Volkanovski wants to defend the belt against Movsar 3 months after beating Lopes

Lopes seems like the kind of guy who would defend 3 months later as well.

Volk is getting knocked out.
 
I really have grown to like Volk over the years but unfortunately he is not beating Lopes, he's in the Adesanya phase of his career now....

I wish we could see Evloev vs Emmett before Emmett turns 90 but unfortunately it seems their paths won't ever cross.
 
Lopes is really dangerous, but when he tires a bit he has that tic of touching his throat.. I think a guy like belt Volk could time it for his entries. But the recent kos, we dont know how his timings and reactions will be.
 
Volk looking past Lopes already is not going to end well for him.
 
If Volk wins, he should retire and vacate. That’s the best ending. He’s on the verge of sliding into BJ Penn territory with the way he recklessly bets on his legacy. He’s old. He will increasingly lose fights because of that fact. That would be a huge shame.
 
I wouldn't mind a redemption story for Volk. But Lopes is also so likeable.

really don't care who wins this one. good luck to them both.
 
