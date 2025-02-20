  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Volkanovski vs Lopes for the vacant FW title at UFC 314; Topuria moves to LW

Media Thread 'Dan Hooker Expects Teammates Volkanovski, Kara-France to Return at UFC 314'

ELe29mCUUAAB6ck.jpg:large

While Dan Hooker would have liked to fight on the same card as his City Kickboxing teammates, he won't mind sitting cageside for their return.


Dan Hooker Expects Teammates Volkanovski, Kara-France to Return at UFC 314

While Dan Hooker would have liked to fight on the same card as his City Kickboxing teammates, he won’t mind sitting cageside for their return.
Alexander Volkanovski is expected to challenge Ilia Topuria in a featherweight title rematch at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Hooker believes their teammate, Kai Kara-France, is also likely...
Illia dethrones Islam and Sherdog collapses the internet.

This is GREAT news because it refreshes the title scene at both weights- as of this announcement, we don't know who the best at LW or FW is, where before we knew. It creates some great matchups. Now if Islam moves up to? Things get even more interesting.
 
Movsar getting short changed here
Also good on Ilia relinquishing his belt before chasing LW
Respect that
 
Movsar getting short changed here
Also good on Ilia relinquishing his belt before chasing LW
Respect that
Props to Ilia for vacating and not holding the belt up and wow, must be serious about LW. I see Ilia beating everyone up there too tbh. Islam should vacate, he won't beat Topuria.
Think this through - there is no chance the UFC would allow it.

So in this case, Topuria was told he would vacate the belt to move up to 155lbs.
 
Ilia is doing things right way. Him vs Dustin would be awesome.
 
Think this through - there is no chance the UFC would allow it.

So in this case, Topuria was told he would vacate the belt to move up to 155lbs.
You think they think he gets both belts and would hold up both divisions? I can see Islam beating him or even Charles, but Ilia imo from the eye test, is better than every 155.
 
Think this through - there is no chance the UFC would allow it.

So in this case, Topuria was told he would vacate the belt to move up to 155lbs.
And if he loses at LW, drop back down for immediate title shot at FW
 
