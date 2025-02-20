Movsar vs. Lopes 2 is the correct fightAbsolutely ridiculous that Volk is getting a freebie title shot for absolutely no reason.
Movsar literally beat Lopez, then went on to beat Allen AND Sterling.
This is a fake belt.
Movsar getting short changed here
Also good on Ilia relinquishing his belt before chasing LW
Respect that
Props to Ilia for vacating and not holding the belt up and wow, must be serious about LW. I see Ilia beating everyone up there too tbh. Islam should vacate, he won't beat Topuria.
doesn't mean he didn't deserve the shot, beat lopes and has better wins, evloev should have gotten the opportunity but I can see why they went with lopes
You think they think he gets both belts and would hold up both divisions? I can see Islam beating him or even Charles, but Ilia imo from the eye test, is better than every 155.
So in this case, Topuria was told he would vacate the belt to move up to 155lbs.
And if he loses at LW, drop back down for immediate title shot at FW
So in this case, Topuria was told he would vacate the belt to move up to 155lbs.