Volkanovski turned 35 yesterday

Volk is the best striker and getting better every fight, now that he has added offensive grappling to his game I think he will be fine for his next few title fights
 
Remember the last Izzy fight?

as long as this dude doesn’t get a DUI 18 days before his next fight he might be ok
 
he still young in mileage tho, being a safe decision machine has its benefits
 
No. But he isn't getting younger.
Saying that I mean the kids that are only a few years into the sport, and into witnessing legends, enjoy. We all do it. I did with countless pride fighters, some more less talked about Igor, Mario sperry, Tom er etc.. and more modern khabib, Georges, Silva's,
I'm not explaining this well, but let's be happy to watch Volk for hopefully years and years. What he did competitively against Islam was legendary. Bud it's right back at what Islam was able to do to Volk. If both win their next fights and we get the rematch we all win
 
We shall see, hard to picture Volk struggling with anyone yet at 145 but stranger things have happened.

145 is also in a weird spot, Volk beats Ilia then who else is there?
He actually hasn't fought most of the contenders in that weight class. Giga, Kattar, Allen, Evloev, etc.

Just cus Volk’s beaten better guys than them doesn’t mean the aforementioned couldn’t beat him. There have been enough upsets this year to show that.
 
Nope. It's Lerone Murphy who will dethrone him
 
Even if he loses a little speed and reflexes, he's always fought smart so he has low mileage working for him.
 
I’d never bet against Volk. He’s also looked better each fight and his striking is on a new level. If there’s anybody to break that statistic, I think it’s him. He’s way better than he was when he first won the belt and looks better every fight.
 
he still young in mileage tho, being a safe decision machine has its benefits
He technically had 3 finishes in his last 5 wins (Counting the Ortega fight as well because that fight should have been stopped after the end of RD 3). And two of the fights he couldn't get a finish was against Max. Who the hell finishes Max?
 
