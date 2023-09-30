Volkanovski turned 35 yesterday

You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
That's what happened to Usman. And Woodley before him. And Lawler before him.Could look like a million bucks in his next 3 fights or suddenly lose a step. Father time is a mfer and you’ll never know “when” until it happens.
He actually hasn't fought most of the contenders in that weight class. Giga, Kattar, Allen, Evloev, etc.We shall see, hard to picture Volk struggling with anyone yet at 145 but stranger things have happened.
145 is also in a weird spot, Volk beats Ilia then who else is there?
He technically had 3 finishes in his last 5 wins (Counting the Ortega fight as well because that fight should have been stopped after the end of RD 3). And two of the fights he couldn't get a finish was against Max. Who the hell finishes Max?he still young in mileage tho, being a safe decision machine has its benefits