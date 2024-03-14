Volkanovski to lhw

We all know that volkanovski packs some serious girth and almost kills himself each and every time he cuts down to those petite weight classes. He should embrace his natural weight and fight a couple of those slobs at lhw. He just needs to beat the shit out of a couple of bums and regain his confidence a little bit after those tough knockouts. Most of the guys at lhw are in their late 40s or have spent most of their careers injured so I think volkanovski could easily beat the shit out of 2 or 3 of them at once. If that little Ozzie got inside on jones or jiri with their big lanky awkward frames they’d be absolutely fooked. Who else wants to see this or am I on the spectrum?