Volkanovski to lhw

P

PhilMcCavity

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 22, 2021
Messages
3,546
Reaction score
6,013
We all know that volkanovski packs some serious girth and almost kills himself each and every time he cuts down to those petite weight classes. He should embrace his natural weight and fight a couple of those slobs at lhw. He just needs to beat the shit out of a couple of bums and regain his confidence a little bit after those tough knockouts. Most of the guys at lhw are in their late 40s or have spent most of their careers injured so I think volkanovski could easily beat the shit out of 2 or 3 of them at once. If that little Ozzie got inside on jones or jiri with their big lanky awkward frames they’d be absolutely fooked. Who else wants to see this or am I on the spectrum?
 
Definitely laying all over the spectrum but we all knew that after this idea of a thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Should the ufc have fined Tito Ortiz?

When Tito mocked mark hammill for gaving a soft skull because he was deaf and said that he sounded like a harbour seal when he talked. That’s hate speech where I come from and the ufc should have fined Tito.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
VinceArch said:
Definitely laying all over the spectrum but we all knew that after this idea of a thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Should the ufc have fined Tito Ortiz?

When Tito mocked mark hammill for gaving a soft skull because he was deaf and said that he sounded like a harbour seal when he talked. That’s hate speech where I come from and the ufc should have fined Tito.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Click to expand...
1710388388728.jpeg
 
thread-sucks.gif


tumblr_mm6innfLFD1rk74yho1_250.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

psg15
If Volkanovski Win at UFC 294, new GOAT?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Killer Kadoogan
Killer Kadoogan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,901
Messages
55,244,175
Members
174,702
Latest member
AAA4444

Share this page

Back
Top