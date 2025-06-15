Media Volkanovski to Jon Jones: "If you don't want to fight just retire."

Daniel Henry said:
Why do Australians always think there opinions matter. Always sticking thier nose in people's business trying to be the good guy
Click to expand...

Don't people of all countries do that? It isn't exclusive to Australians.

Why do....err....Americans....go around ducking others and holding up divisions? (Why don't wr use that logic?)
 
I guess Volk knows better than to call out the UFC for allowing this clusterfuck in the first place. Plenty of champs have been stripped in the past.
 
The king will fight when he deems an opponent worthy

The Volkanewsky should know his role and shut him mouth unless spoken to to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mind Mine
The UFC should remove Jon Jones fight footage if he refuses to fight Aspinall or retire
2
Replies
20
Views
515
IndyCovaHart
IndyCovaHart

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,773
Messages
57,427,335
Members
175,703
Latest member
Dudagameplay

Share this page

Back
Top