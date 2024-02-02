Volkanovski strength, meat grinder, and boxing sparring (4 weeks out)

biscuitsbrah
@Silver
- Nov 28, 2013
- 14,880
- 10,252
Alex’s camp 4 weeks out for Topuria
Thoughts:
-Alex came back too quick off a tko loss and surgery
-Looks pretty good here
-He’s a real dude holding pads for his teammate even though he’s got a huge fight and is doing 3 hard training sessions that day
-Also has 2 interviews and takes a nap, not sure where he finds the time and energy?!
-Boxing looks ok. Doesn’t react or move his head like Topuria though. If it gets close range Ilia will touch his chin, he’s just too good there.
Thoughts on his training camp and fight?
Also here’s 3 weeks out. Does another strength workout and meat grinder, nothing to see here really
