Volkanovski strength, meat grinder, and boxing sparring (4 weeks out)

Question said: Fuck man, I really hope Volk gets this one done... I got a feeling tho and Topuria is no joke. Click to expand...

I've been preaching volk's greatness since his first few fights in the UFC against the random japanese guys, and I've only started doubting him lately. His mindset and confidence just hasn't been the same. I think he realizes he's getting old and he's trying to overfix that problem by rushing fights, and it worries me as a fan. Volk's greatest asset has always been his ability to gameplan and prepare for fights, so rushing these fights just seems really dumb to me.I still won't be shocked to see him have a "you all must have forgot" moment, though. Hope that happens. Skill for skill, I think volk is the better fighter. It's just all the other factors that leave me with some doubt.