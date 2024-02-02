Volkanovski strength, meat grinder, and boxing sparring (4 weeks out)

Alex’s camp 4 weeks out for Topuria



Thoughts:
-Alex came back too quick off a tko loss and surgery

-Looks pretty good here

-He’s a real dude holding pads for his teammate even though he’s got a huge fight and is doing 3 hard training sessions that day

-Also has 2 interviews and takes a nap, not sure where he finds the time and energy?!

-Boxing looks ok. Doesn’t react or move his head like Topuria though. If it gets close range Ilia will touch his chin, he’s just too good there.


Thoughts on his training camp and fight?

Also here’s 3 weeks out. Does another strength workout and meat grinder, nothing to see here really

 
145 GOAT

giphy.gif
 
Seems like a chill dude, but can't say that I'm interested in watching him fighting, as he's 1-2 lately.
 
Fuck man, I really hope Volk gets this one done... I got a feeling tho and Topuria is no joke.
 
Topuria is a great fighter. But either Emmett is better than I think or Topuria is not the world beater many people think he is. I think Volk is a level above. It remains to be seen how the nasty ko by Islam affected him. If he is on the same level as his last couple of fights at FW, Topuria is in for a rough night.
 
Question said:
Fuck man, I really hope Volk gets this one done... I got a feeling tho and Topuria is no joke.
Click to expand...

I've been preaching volk's greatness since his first few fights in the UFC against the random japanese guys, and I've only started doubting him lately. His mindset and confidence just hasn't been the same. I think he realizes he's getting old and he's trying to overfix that problem by rushing fights, and it worries me as a fan. Volk's greatest asset has always been his ability to gameplan and prepare for fights, so rushing these fights just seems really dumb to me.

I still won't be shocked to see him have a "you all must have forgot" moment, though. Hope that happens. Skill for skill, I think volk is the better fighter. It's just all the other factors that leave me with some doubt.
 
Last edited:
Shouldn't eat that plastic packed microwave stuff.
Didn't look great doing sparring.
A little more confident in Topuria,
 
