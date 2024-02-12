Media Volkanovski little daughter got jokes. (Poor Volk)

I like Volk, betting with my heart for him this weekend he just feels like a genuine guy, you can drink suds with...
 
clownkiller said:
who hates this guys loll
Click to expand...
He got a lot of hate in the lead up to all three Holloway fights, I don't fully get it but he did.
I think he's more established as a fan favorite now after the third Holloway fight and the war he had against Islam(first fight)
 
Substance Abuse said:
I still don't understand some of the hate he gets.
Click to expand...
Because he looks like Wallid. He will look even more like him with some more training (ears). How can you trust anyone that looks like Wallid?

jgrf4Y4.jpg
 
He gets some hate and rightfully so for making shit excuses after losing like the time he said he was drinking everyday for couple of weeks before the Islam re match. Border line fraud IMO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markantony20
Media Alexander Volkanovski Welcomes A New Child!
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
Gabe
Volkanovski vs. Topuria is Probably the Most Interesting Fight on the Horizon
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
Thatlookinhiseyes
Thatlookinhiseyes
Habib The Eagle
Media Volkanovski walk around weight is more than Poirier and same as Islam
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,221
Messages
55,066,273
Members
174,584
Latest member
Amr Refat

Share this page

Back
Top