Max. Sometimes a fighter can have another's number, but Volk had the number of Max's old style, hyper output.

Max has cut his output by 30% or more since his last Volk fight, putting more power into punches and hurting guys worse than he ever has in his career.

He isn't a late bloomer by any means, but Max seems to have finally hit a perfect stride and is in the best shape we've ever seen him in recently. No sparring really changes mfers.