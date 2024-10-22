Media Volkanovski and Holloway cross paths in Abu Dhabi

Who would win a potential fourth fight?

  • Total voters
    17
Max. Sometimes a fighter can have another's number, but Volk had the number of Max's old style, hyper output.
Max has cut his output by 30% or more since his last Volk fight, putting more power into punches and hurting guys worse than he ever has in his career.
He isn't a late bloomer by any means, but Max seems to have finally hit a perfect stride and is in the best shape we've ever seen him in recently. No sparring really changes mfers.
 
Max seems bigger these days and his intentions have become worse, so to speak.


I do not by any means write off Max Holloway, But all the upside in this sport is with Illa.

It'd be a huge statistic improbabillity if Max won this fight.


Edit: this is about Volk... Right....


Volk being Ko'd twice in a year makes it hard to pick him. It's a bad time to fight Max if you're Volk.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Max. Sometimes a fighter can have another's number, but Volk had the number of Max's old style, hyper output.
Max has cut his output by 30% or more since his last Volk fight, putting more power into punches and hurting guys worse than he ever has in his career.
He isn't a late bloomer by any means, but Max seems to have finally hit a perfect stride and is in the best shape we've ever seen him in recently. No sparring really changes mfers.
Click to expand...
Idk how much I want to see it, but a Max v. Vol IV might be intriguing fight next year. Something seems off with Volk, so with Max's different approach, it might be a whole different fight.
 
Volk claims he's fighting the winner, not sure if Ilia would grant him a rematch that he should have already got.
 
Hard to spend all that time in the cage and not come out with some respect for each other.
 
tritestill said:
Volk claims he's fighting the winner, not sure if Ilia would grant him a rematch that he should have already got.
Click to expand...

Ilia will fight who the UFC want him to fight. If he wins and doesn't want to turn back around in time for February then Volk will fight Lopes for a nonsense interim title.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

don't ask
Did Ankalaev actually say he wouldn't fight anywhere but Abu Dhabi?
2
Replies
21
Views
684
don't ask
don't ask
The Accuser
Events in Abu Dhabi
Replies
9
Views
324
Smegma-Head
Smegma-Head
Black9
Rumored Khamzat Chimaev Looks To Return UFC 308: Abu Dhabi - Oct. 26th
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
3K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,280
Messages
56,380,822
Members
175,193
Latest member
Yasser rampage

Share this page

Back
Top