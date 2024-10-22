BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,162
- Reaction score
- 41,441
Idk how much I want to see it, but a Max v. Vol IV might be intriguing fight next year. Something seems off with Volk, so with Max's different approach, it might be a whole different fight.Max. Sometimes a fighter can have another's number, but Volk had the number of Max's old style, hyper output.
Max has cut his output by 30% or more since his last Volk fight, putting more power into punches and hurting guys worse than he ever has in his career.
He isn't a late bloomer by any means, but Max seems to have finally hit a perfect stride and is in the best shape we've ever seen him in recently. No sparring really changes mfers.
Volk claims he's fighting the winner, not sure if Ilia would grant him a rematch that he should have already got.