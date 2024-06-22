  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Volkan beat Walker way more impressively than Ankalaev, which lost the first round against Walker.

Ankalaev softened that chin up for Oezdemir, show some respect. :eek:
 
swizztony said:
Yet ankalaev beat the dog shit out of volkan himself…dumbass
it was a competitive fight. And it doesn't erase the fact that volkan totally destroyed walker while ankalaev arguably lost the first round.
 
justmark said:
Competitive? Volkan lost every minute of that fight and nearly got finished in the first. If you wanna play that dumb ass mma math volkan lost to krylov last fight, who once again is somebody ank has a win over.
 
Walker is just a terrible clown fighter - really no where to go for him lol
 
This is one of those really bad examples of the application of MMath. Got merked head to head, but fought a common opponent better in one round!

What a flex lol
 
Volkan is the most underrated under the radar cause he doesn't talk. Easily a LHW great much better than both Diaz brothers. Who are the opppsite. Little big wins but tons big words cause Stockton Motherfucker.
 
Cool thing is not every fight is the same. Why you always gotta be a trash poster, brah?
 
Trabaho said:
I agree, Volkan has done more at LHW than either of the Diaz boys.
 
justmark said:
Yall are awful. The moment that a fighter loses to another fighter, they become a can. Lets not turn mma into the circus of boxing by ripping apart every fighter the moment that they lose.
 
