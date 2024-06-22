Volkan beat Walker way more impressively than Ankalaev, which lost the first round against Walker.

it was a competitive fight. And it doesn't erase the fact that volkan totally destroyed walker while ankalaev arguably lost the first round.Yet ankalaev beat the dog shit out of volkan himself…dumbass
Competitive? Volkan lost every minute of that fight and nearly got finished in the first. If you wanna play that dumb ass mma math volkan lost to krylov last fight, who once again is somebody ank has a win over.it was a competitive fight. And it doesn't erase the fact that volkan totally destroyed walker while ankalaev arguably lost the first round.
When did walker ever had a chin? He always gets KO'd like this.Ankalaev softened that chin up for Oezdemir, show some respect.
This guy specializes in making shitty threadsYet ankalaev beat the shit out of volkan himself…dumbass
Poor Walker got sent to the shadow realm
I agree, Volkan has done more at LHW than either of the Diaz boys.Volkan is the most underrated under the radar cause he doesn't talk. Easily a LHW great much better than both Diaz brothers. Who are the opppsite. Little big wins but tons big words cause Stockton Motherfucker.
Yall are awful. The moment that a fighter loses to another fighter, they become a can. Lets not turn mma into the circus of boxing by ripping apart every fighter the moment that they lose.Put some respect on Volkan, and let's never talk about Ankalaev getting a title shot until he beats someone good.