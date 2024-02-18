Volk was never really good...

...is what no one is thinking.
That being said, RIP Volk era.
Greatest Feather of All-Time (some may disagree) lost to most skilled FW ever.
Skill level keeps increasing over time, as Joe Rogan said tonight.
And GSP has agreed with this statement many times.
Topuria reign begins....
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Volk's 61.5% finish rate (16 finishes out of 26 wins)
vs
Ilia's 86.6% finish rate (13 finishes out of 15 wins)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Featherweight division will become more exciting.
