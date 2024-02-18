Volk was never really good...

...is what no one is thinking.


That being said, RIP Volk era.
Greatest Feather of All-Time (some may disagree) lost to most skilled FW ever.
Skill level keeps increasing over time, as Joe Rogan said tonight.
And GSP has agreed with this statement many times.

Topuria reign begins....

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Volk's 61.5% finish rate (16 finishes out of 26 wins)
vs
Ilia's 86.6% finish rate (13 finishes out of 15 wins)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Featherweight division will become more exciting.
 
61% is still pretty good, especially at championship level. 86% is Anderson Silva tier, will be interesting to see if he can keep it up now that he going to be fighting the best guys in the division.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Everyone loses eventually unless you retire like Khabib or cherry pick fights and use steroids like jones
Jones cherry picks. LOL I guess you must not have watched when he cleaned out the LHW division, at a time when that division was arguably the best in MMA. That's OK, lots of people don't study history!
 
Cobra 03 said:
Jones cherry picks. LOL I guess you must not have watched when he cleaned out the LHW division, at a time when that division was arguably the best in MMA. That's OK, lots of people don't study history!
Yeah against old small washed up pride legends that were middleweights and used steroids to do it. Anytime he faced a guy his size he struggled even though they weren’t that good, Gus, Reyes, OSP, Bonnar. Even tiny middleweight Santos with an injured shoulder should’ve beaten him.

He ducked 2 guys he knew would have knocked him out, Rumble and Francis. It’s no coincidence he ducked those 2 guys that happened to have scary power and be his biggest threats then avoided the Gus rematch like the plague and fought him when he was washed.

Now he fought a guy with zero wrestling in gane and wants to fight 50 yr old Stipe while avoiding actual challenges
 
Last edited:
It’s actually kinda crazy that khabib got the benefit of the doubt from so many favs. So many epic fighters are getting starched short of glory.

Volk had an epic run… but it’s still debatable if he or Aldo is goat featherweight ever. Crazy sport
 
Are you kidding? He just lost, obviously not good. Who did he beat? Oh yeah, bunch of guys that also lost fights. Topuria the goat though, he did win recently.
 
Theres at least one person thinking about it
Was Volkanovskin Ever Any Good????

Seriously though. First time he runs into any power hes out cold and first time he fought someone thats actually elite like Islam he folded. Super overrated. This was basically guaranteed.
ipowerslapmywife said:
Yeah against old small washed up pride legends that were middleweights and used steroids to do it. Anytime he faced a guy his size he struggled even though they weren’t that good, Gus, Reyes, OSP, Bonnar. Even tiny middleweight Santos with an injured shoulder should’ve beaten him.

He ducked 2 guys he knew would have knocked him out, Rumble and Francis. It’s no coincidence he ducked those 2 guys that happened to have scary power and be his biggest threats then avoided the Gus rematch like the plague and fought him when he was washed
Everyone was only considered washed once Jones flogged them.

Anyone who gave him a competitive fight he fought again and smashed, except for Reyes who never got himself back to a rematch.
 
JustBreed said:
Everyone was only considered washed once Jones flogged them.

Anyone who gave him a competitive fight he fought again and smashed, except for Reyes who never got himself back to a rematch.
They were all washed old pride middleweights. He was juiced to the gills doing it. Like I said everytime he fought guys his size actual light heavyweights he struggled or should’ve lost, Reyes, Gus, OSP and Bonnar, all those guys weren’t even good fighters as time has shown and he struggled against them. 90% of the guys he beat were originally middleweights or eventually dropped down to middleweight.

He waited to have a Gus rematch years later when he was washed. He should have 3 losses on his record right now, Gus, Reyes and Santos.

The only guy he faced with legit KO power is a washed shot knees rampage
 
You're a few minutes too late to the game sherbro

Was Volkanovskin Ever Any Good????

Seriously though. First time he runs into any power hes out cold and first time he fought someone thats actually elite like Islam he folded. Super overrated. This was basically guaranteed.
Volk had all the tools to beat him, it just didn’t happen. Age surely had something to do with it, there is no one alive who will be better with 36 than with 30. Also Ilia is a great fighter. Even with that, Volk showed that he can definitely win this in that first round. Sh*t happens.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
They were all washed old pride middleweights. He was juiced to the gills doing it. Like I said everytime he fought guys his size actual light heavyweights he struggled or should’ve lost, Reyes, Gus, OSP and Bonnar, all those guys weren’t even good fighters as time has shown and he struggled against them.

He waited to have a Gus rematch years later when he was washed.
Reyes and Gus were competitive, but Jones still won. At best there was a good argument for both of those guys winning, but they still struggled with Jones as much as he struggled with them for the fights to have been that close.

Was Gus really that washed? He beat the absolute piss out of Glover who ended up winning the belt 🤷🏻‍♀️ the fact that the belts been so slipper since Jones left demonstrates how evenly matched everyone else in that division is.

I actually don't remember the OSP fight that well, I kinda just remember Jones cruising and not doing much.

I actually don't remember the Bonnar fight at all for some reason.

He beat DC twice, who was the man at LHW if not for Jones, and arguably one of the GOAY HWs.

The guys a reprehensible human, but I don't know what else he could've done to prove himself (other than not get caught doping, big Astrix there)
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Yeah against old small washed up pride legends that were middleweights and used steroids to do it. Anytime he faced a guy his size he struggled even though they weren’t that good, Gus, Reyes, OSP, Bonnar. Even tiny middleweight Santos with an injured shoulder should’ve beaten him.

He ducked 2 guys he knew would have knocked him out, Rumble and Francis. It’s no coincidence he ducked those 2 guys that happened to have scary power and be his biggest threats then avoided the Gus rematch like the plague and fought him when he was washed.

Now he fought a guy with zero wrestling in gane and wants to fight 50 yr old Stipe while avoiding actual challenges
You’re 100% correct but the fake hardcores will act like shogun on his 3rd knee surgery and sub 205 Belfort and machida fighting 225 jones are good wins
 
