Volk was never really good...

ipowerslapmywife said: They were all washed old pride middleweights. He was juiced to the gills doing it. Like I said everytime he fought guys his size actual light heavyweights he struggled or should’ve lost, Reyes, Gus, OSP and Bonnar, all those guys weren’t even good fighters as time has shown and he struggled against them.



He waited to have a Gus rematch years later when he was washed. Click to expand...

Reyes and Gus were competitive, but Jones still won. At best there was a good argument for both of those guys winning, but they still struggled with Jones as much as he struggled with them for the fights to have been that close.Was Gus really that washed? He beat the absolute piss out of Glover who ended up winning the beltthe fact that the belts been so slipper since Jones left demonstrates how evenly matched everyone else in that division is.I actually don't remember the OSP fight that well, I kinda just remember Jones cruising and not doing much.I actually don't remember the Bonnar fight at all for some reason.He beat DC twice, who was the man at LHW if not for Jones, and arguably one of the GOAY HWs.The guys a reprehensible human, but I don't know what else he could've done to prove himself (other than not get caught doping, big Astrix there)