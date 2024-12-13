Volk vs Pitbull in Australia would be a banger

andgonsil
If Ilia vacated, it's almost certain Volk will dispute the title in Australia
Patricio is the Bellator Goat and is trying to sign UFC
He is old, has no time to climb the ranking
It's a fair fight between two veterans and the timing is perfect
