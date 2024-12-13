Volk vs Pitbull in Australia would be a banger

andgonsil

andgonsil

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,338
Reaction score
2,721
If Ilia vacated, it's almost certain Volk will dispute the title in Australia

Patricio is the Bellator Goat and is trying to sign UFC

He is old, has no time to climb the ranking

It's a fair fight between two veterans and the timing is perfect
 
UFC shills like you need to stop telling fake news! PFL and Ngannou takes care of every PFL and Bellator fighters, you are mistaking them with U FIGHT CHEAP! Pitbull is happy af earning millions in Bellator
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheMMAnalyst
Media Volk & Hooker Attempt Delusional Breakdown of Holloway/Topuria to Gaslight Themselves
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
5K
maximus__
maximus__

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,470
Messages
56,648,978
Members
175,333
Latest member
dubhlinn

Share this page

Back
Top