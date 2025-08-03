Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Nice fight for Volk if it happens. Low risk of getting hurt and knocked out. Just Gonna need to focus on TDD and make sure hes in excellent shape. Good fight and Evloev deserves a shot at the belt so im all for it