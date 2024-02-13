Volk - Topuria will have a different result than you all think...

NMcCauley

NMcCauley

Topuria will miss weight and I will lmao

It would be hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Who cares. Volk would just take a big chunk of Illia's money (30%?) and not have to risk his belt.
 
Why would it be funny? I don't really get it.
 
Worst scenario ever, Volk loses by KO, keeps his belt.
 
Volk is winning this pretty easily. Nothing ilia has shown is a real danger for volk. No disrespect to ilia but he really just isnt close to volks level. Volk will call out evloev for 302 or 303 and grab an easy scalp
 
His offensive footwork, combination punching, jab, cardio, power and fight IQ is pretty high. He traded in the pocket with Emmett and battered him while staying pretty untouched.

Topuria has shown a bit of a weakness to leg kicks and defensively he doesn't angle well but I don't think it's enough openings for Volk to easily coast behind some quick feints like he did against KZ. Win or lose Topuria has the tools to make this a fight imo.
 
