Volk the “coolest” guy in UFC?

pXQWDeD.gif
 
Man, Merab Dvalishvili is hands down the coolest dude in the UFC, no cap! His skills in the octagon are straight fire, and his energy is off the charts. Volkanovski's good, no doubt, but Merab brings a whole different vibe. His relentless pace and takedowns are wicked, and he's got this charisma that just makes you root for him. If you ain't on #TeamMerab, you're missing out on the real show, my friend!
 
It’s gotta be Fonzie.

Totally cool and undefeated.
 
jjoaogbs said:
Man, Merab Dvalishvili is hands down the coolest dude in the UFC, no cap! His skills in the octagon are straight fire, and his energy is off the charts. Volkanovski's good, no doubt, but Merab brings a whole different vibe. His relentless pace and takedowns are wicked, and he's got this charisma that just makes you root for him. If you ain't on #TeamMerab, you're missing out on the real show, my friend!
Yeah Merab seems like a great dude too. I’m a big fan of Cejudo though. I know people don’t like him that much but I think he’s a tremendously skilled fighter and funny in his own way


henry-no-likey-snakes.gif
 
Marko Polo said:
Dude is great to listen to and seemingly unphased by anything. I’ve never seen anyone respond so perfectly to an opponents attempts to rile them.
He is pretty fucking cool. Playing the part of the old guy was hilarious. Win, lose, or draw it's hard not to respect him.
 
Marko Polo said:
Yeah Merab seems like a great dude too. I’m a big fan of Cejudo though. I know people don’t like him that much but I think he’s a tremendously skilled fighter and funny in his own way


henry-no-likey-snakes.gif
Agreed about Cejudo -- I don't think people get his shtick of intentionally being "cringe"...or maybe they get it and just don't have the same sense of humor we do. I dig Cejudo.
 
Marko Polo said:
Yeah Merab seems like a great dude too. I’m a big fan of Cejudo though. I know people don’t like him that much but I think he’s a tremendously skilled fighter and funny in his own way


henry-no-likey-snakes.gif
Cejudo cracks me up, although I’m fully aware he’s a knob.
 
Volk has grown on me for sure. Refreshing that he goes in the opposite direction from all of the whores that act like Conor to get money.

It is guys like Volk that can make MMA great again, not dickheads like Sean who contribute to the trashy culture that developed among fighters after Conor.
 
volk was malding a lot vs ortega on their season of tuf, so def not him

merab relieves tension by sucking aljos penis so def not him

id say tom aspinall is the coolest atm
 
I tell you what. This coolness and funny Volk will be a think of the past if Topuria beats him. Whoever wins is the one who sets the narratives. Oldest rule in the book.
 
Agreed! Volk has become one of my personality faves.
 
