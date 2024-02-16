Volk the “coolest” guy in UFC?

Marko Polo
Dude is great to listen to and seemingly unphased by anything. I’ve never seen anyone respond so perfectly to an opponents attempts to rile them.
Man, Merab Dvalishvili is hands down the coolest dude in the UFC, no cap! His skills in the octagon are straight fire, and his energy is off the charts. Volkanovski's good, no doubt, but Merab brings a whole different vibe. His relentless pace and takedowns are wicked, and he's got this charisma that just makes you root for him. If you ain't on #TeamMerab, you're missing out on the real show, my friend!
He is pretty fucking cool. Playing the part of the old guy was hilarious. Win, lose, or draw it's hard not to respect him.Dude is great to listen to and seemingly unphased by anything. I’ve never seen anyone respond so perfectly to an opponents attempts to rile them.
Agreed about Cejudo -- I don't think people get his shtick of intentionally being "cringe"...or maybe they get it and just don't have the same sense of humor we do. I dig Cejudo.Yeah Merab seems like a great dude too. I’m a big fan of Cejudo though. I know people don’t like him that much but I think he’s a tremendously skilled fighter and funny in his own way
I remember disliking the guy when he first became champ and beat Holloway. But as time went on he grew on me. Same thing with Usman.
This whole old man schtick is hilarious.
