Volk talked nonstop about a rematch with Top at the post fight conference...(Never seen a fighter more adamant)

ComfortablyNumb55
Sep 18, 2022
I've never seen a fighter so adamant right after a fight about wanting a rematch.
He entertained no other possibility.
And he basically stated he's owed the rematch after being a company man for so many years.
Does Volk get the immediate rematch?
Maybe he deserves it.
