Volk talked nonstop about a rematch with Top at the post fight conference...(Never seen a fighter more adamant)

He was still in shock but then again yeah who else is there for Toporia to fight . Eloev sure but he's not a name yet to go over a rematch.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
I've never seen a fighter so adamant right after a fight about wanting a rematch.

He entertained no other possibility.

And he basically stated he's owed the rematch after being a company man for so many years.

Does Volk get the immediate rematch?

Maybe he deserves it.
He is an insanely competitive guy, of course he wants a rematch.
 
He doesn't deserve a rematch but you can't really blame the guy especially when it's only just after the fight.
 
He's earned it tenfold, but I have no interest whatsoever in seeing it.

Volk needs an extended period of time off. He's been KOed twice in four months. He needs at least half a year with no sparring, maybe more.
 
There have been so many immediate rematches that it's slowing down a lot of divisions. There should be a rule that immediate title rematches are only allowed if the fight was a controversial decision, or if the champ has at least 3 title defences.

In this case Volk has earned the right for a rematch, but he needs to take time off to heal. Back to back KOs at 35 years old is no joke
 
Did anyone else noticed Topuria knocked one of Volk´s teeth out? LOL, a friend of mine just mentioned this and i had to go watch replay.

 
He’s earned it but he shouldn’t have been fighting so soon after getting KTFO, only to be KTFO again and worse.

He needs a break imo, at least 10 months to just recover.
 
He got KO'd flush twice in 4 months.

Even if he feels fine, his friends and family should seriously step in and tell him to take at least 6-8 months off, preferably a year.

I get it that he's super competitive and not fighting drives him nuts but it's starting to feel like he's forcing things now rather than being methodical and that ain't good for somebody on the older side of MMA.
 
That's where I'm at.

Has he "earned it"? As much as anyone since Silva vs Weidman 1.

Should he rush back in? Fuck no, Jesus Christ take some time off and heal.
 
