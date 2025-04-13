Volk should retire.

Lopes is a much more dangerous matchup than Evloev who is one of the worst finishers in male MMA, and has little to nothing on the feet for Volk despite his grappling prowess. Lopes is better than Evloev too he almost finished him twice on short notice his UFC debut and has only improved since while Evloev is the same fighter.



Evloev is a low risk, high reward fight. Another title win for his FW legacy, another big payday on Volk's contract, another big streak ended by Volk. He should absolutely take that Evloev fight it's easy money and legacy points.



Fight after is the question. Murphy ain't getting the next shot after that shit performance against Emmett. If it's Jean Silva who would be next after Evloev? Then that is extremely high risk for Volk. Evloev though? LMAO he gets MURKED.