Volk should retire.

Huge, huge fan.

But next in line is Evloev (he even made the call!), a much younger badass.

Nothing left to prove, high risk/low reward.
 
Lopes is a much more dangerous matchup than Evloev who is one of the worst finishers in male MMA, and has little to nothing on the feet for Volk despite his grappling prowess. Lopes is better than Evloev too he almost finished him twice on short notice his UFC debut and has only improved since while Evloev is the same fighter.

Evloev is a low risk, high reward fight. Another title win for his FW legacy, another big payday on Volk's contract, another big streak ended by Volk. He should absolutely take that Evloev fight it's easy money and legacy points.

Fight after is the question. Murphy ain't getting the next shot after that shit performance against Emmett. If it's Jean Silva who would be next after Evloev? Then that is extremely high risk for Volk. Evloev though? LMAO he gets MURKED.
 
Volk has to eat , so has to earn money for food and he also has other expenses
 
Yeah, this whole card you looked through with fucking Chandler and Jim Miller on the card losing, but you came to the conclusion Volk should retire after just winning his belt back.

I don't think Volk should retire.

Obviously, for the sake of his own health, he should. But then again, why fight at all?

I wanna see Volk fight.
 
This is MMA, no one retires at the top besides Khabib.

Volk looked good but his chin is cracked. He can do well against Evloev, maybe even a 4th fight with Holloway.
 
