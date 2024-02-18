Volk ruined his career with bad decisions

Corrado Soprano

Corrado Soprano

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 24, 2012
Messages
4,403
Reaction score
17,873
Volk (and his management) ruined his career by making stupid career and life altering decisions. He took the fight against Islam on short notice and admitted to being an alcoholic and in depression prior to that fight. Got brutally knocked out by Islam and then didn’t take the adequate time to recover from a loss like that. Instead took another quick fight against a monster puncher and go KO’d again. It’s shameful the amount of damage Volk has taken in the last few months.
 
Also agreed.

Pechan said:
Ruined? He only has 2 loses in the UFC, several defenses and is a millionaire, you guys sure are fucking dramatic.
Click to expand...

He could have stayed at FW and have more defenses than Aldo and when finally fought Ilia he would have had a better chin.
 
i will chose to give ilias his flowers. he won in spectacular fashion and we will never really know if the islam fight really had an effect.

i will say though taking that fight short notice was insanely stupid even if he found a way to win tonight.
 
Probably wasn't worth the money either way. But hey, Volk wasn't getting any younger and fighting is about having the utmost confidence in yourself in believing you can beat anyone.
 
I agree that both fights happened way too soon. But hey, he’s a grown man and took both fights.
 
I assume Volks line of thinking in taking these fights is his age. he was late to the party and those were some pretty big pay days im assuming.
 
He already accomplished what 99% of the sport hasn’t. He got paid a big new contract right as he exited his prime. As long as he doesn’t stick around too long, he made the right decision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

OldFashion
Volk is going to take a bad beating
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
5K
GrantB13
GrantB13
Dirty Frank
HESPECT to Volk, but his fans need to deal with it.
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
5K
Killer Kadoogan
Killer Kadoogan
N
Full camp Volk would have done better
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
Vampire life
Vampire life
methrogenn
What are some of the most celebrated losses of all time?
Replies
16
Views
526
WOLVERINEKILLS
WOLVERINEKILLS
Gabe
Volkanovski vs. Topuria is Probably the Most Interesting Fight on the Horizon
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
Thatlookinhiseyes
Thatlookinhiseyes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,721
Messages
55,102,459
Members
174,603
Latest member
LecherousCthulhu

Share this page

Back
Top