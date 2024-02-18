Volk ruined his career with bad decisions

Corrado Soprano
Volk (and his management) ruined his career by making stupid career and life altering decisions. He took the fight against Islam on short notice and admitted to being an alcoholic and in depression prior to that fight. Got brutally knocked out by Islam and then didn’t take the adequate time to recover from a loss like that. Instead took another quick fight against a monster puncher and go KO’d again. It’s shameful the amount of damage Volk has taken in the last few months.