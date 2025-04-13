Volk ran. Biased commentary

filthynumber1
I will give volk credit though as he fought hard and its difficult to fight while having DC and rogan swinging from his nuts the entire timeGarbage hot take. Garbage thread.
49-46 Volkanovski
That's because he did a great job. He's a living legend and he clearly defeated a very dangerous opponent.I will give volk credit though as he fought hard and its difficult to fight while having DC and rogan swinging from his nuts the entire time
Volk fought with one eye at times in the fight. You gotta fight smart to be *PAPER champ and he's that.
He used his footwork like he always does, that's not running. I blame Diego for not having an answer to it.