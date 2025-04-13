Volk ran. Biased commentary

Ran and constantly looking at the clock. But he will get praised for winning. Had he brawl the last 10 sec, he would get praise too. Long story short , just win by whatever method and you’ll get praised.
 
filthynumber1 said:
I will give volk credit though as he fought hard and its difficult to fight while having DC and rogan swinging from his nuts the entire time
That's because he did a great job. He's a living legend and he clearly defeated a very dangerous opponent.
 
Axe720 said:
He used his footwork like he always does, that's not running. I blame Diego for not having an answer to it.
He knocked him around the octagon like a weeble wobble, what more can he do?


Diego just went in there looking for a finish, Volk went in there looking to point fight. Scores were correct but it’s still a shitty mentality to have and should not be celebrated.
 
