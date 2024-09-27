Media Volk discusses fighting Conor McGregor or a rematch with Illia Topuria

Volk has been calling out McGregor for a while now.

Volk talks about exciting fights and how contender fights wouldn’t do it for him anymore but a McGregor fight would be very exciting.

He then discussed what he would prefer more, a rematch with Illia for the belt or a McGregor fight.

Volk wants McGregor first, then the belt.

 
If Chandler aint get it, aint no one gettin it.
 
1 left cross from Conor and volkanovski would be convulsing on the ground like Michael j fox’ and Brett farve’s love child and leaking plasma out of a bulbous nodule left by the crushing power of the coked up Irishman.
 
PhilMcCavity said:
1 left cross from Conor and volkanovski would be convulsing on the ground like Michael j fox’ and Brett farve’s love child and leaking plasma out of a bulbous nodule left by the crushing power of the coked up Irishman.
Click to expand...

Volk would wreck the current Mcgregor, the Conor that beat Aldo would murder Volk though.
 
Jeebus. 10,987 fighters " discuss * fighting Conor. Except they're not really discussions because Conor is not in them. Conor, in fact, is not even fighting.

Volk (GOAT FW) definitely deserves a rematch with Ilia though.
 
No one is beating Conor right now. He's coming back with a vengeance after that freak injury.
 
At 36 and coming off 2 straight brutal finishes, time has pretty much run out on Volk. I don't blame him for thinking strategically (i.e., money) at this point. Unfortunately for him, a Conor fight seems highly unlikely.
 
laleggenda27 said:
At 36 and coming off 2 straight brutal finishes, time has pretty much run out on Volk. I don't blame him for thinking strategically (i.e., money) at this point. Unfortunately for him, a Conor fight seems highly unlikely.
Click to expand...

Funny you say that seeing how Conor is also 36 and coming off 2 straight brutal finishes.
 
jsbx45 said:
Jeebus. 10,987 fighters " discuss * fighting Conor. Except they're not really discussions because Conor is not in them. Conor, in fact, is not even fighting.
Click to expand...

That dude is like a rash that won't go away.
 
Don't these fighters feel like cheap sluts still calling out Conor? It was bad 7 years ago, but Jesus Christ it's pathetic now.
 
