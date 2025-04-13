Volk dancing away from the action

He won the belt. He's getting paid. He fought smarter and better.
 
I feel like it'd be more exciting if Diego didn't have a god tier chin, honestly, he ate some fucking bombs and didn't even react.
 
I thought it was a good fight, it's on Diego for not being able to adjust to Volk beating him to the punch
That throwing at the last minute shit looks kinda weird when you're behind on the fight

He's not disengaging, he's just not fighting like a moron
 
that 49-46 is criminal lopez 100% won last 2 like you dont win rounds by running away and jabbing lol
 
You can hate all you want, but he fought a smart fight. And it's not like he didn't land big shots.

Volk landed shots that would KO most other featherweights. Lopes just has a hell of a chin on him.
 
infinite666 said:
that 49-46 is criminal lopez 100% won last 2 like you dont win rounds by running away and jabbing lol
Click to expand...
lol dude it's not criminal. Sounds like you're just super biased and wanted Lopes to win. Volk clearly won round 5.
 
infinite666 said:
that 49-46 is criminal lopez 100% won last 2 like you dont win rounds by running away and jabbing lol
Click to expand...
The 5th rd was a clinic by Volk. Lopez was pushing forward swinging at air and getting countered in the process
 
Volk landed more than twice the significant strikes.

But yes, Lopes was advancing 40% to Volk’s 5%

Lopes was also landing very dangerous shots.

Lopes got beat by experience here.
Give it a couple years. He will be champ.
 
That was a champion decision to fight like that, Lopes ate absolute bombs that would put anyone down.

The jab and circle was the smart play if he couldn't put him down with his best shots.
 
rjmbrd said:
You can keep it.

You make a STINKER with an everywhere action fighter like Diego? I've had enough. I'm OK with point fighting to get paid, but this is just brutal.
Click to expand...

If Diego was such an action fighter he wouldn't just throw 10 feints and then do nothing non stop lol.
 
Sorry, but I have to disagree...Lopes just blew it. You can't demand someone stand and bang at the end when they have proven to be patient and jab your face off all fight. Volk is not an idiot and is not going to indulge that when the win was surely in the bag.

Lopes needed to push the pace and be more aggressive, but he didn't and it clearly cost him.
 
Classic Volk, his whole objective is to point fight. This isn’t anything new.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

flowoftruth
Did Volk really make a mistake taking the short notice rematch vs. Islam ?
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
joy2day
joy2day

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,401
Messages
57,162,579
Members
175,557
Latest member
uncle t

Share this page

Back
Top