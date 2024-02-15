Volk Cooking Steaks for His Team While Cutting Weight

Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
During the hardest part of fight week (weight cutting), Volk decides to cook steaks for his whole team. That’s insanely thoughtful to me. I’ll admit, as an Aldo and Max fan, I rooted against Volk during those fights… but over the years, Volk has won me over. Weight cutting time has got to be when I fighter is only thinking about themselves, but here this man is starving and frying up dozens of steaks…and he can’t even eat one. Can’t even imagine how hungry the smell made him.
Starts at 3:26
