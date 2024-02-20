Media Volk Congratulates Ilia On His Victory.

Via Volk’s instagram in reaction to a post made by Ilia saying that Volk made him better.


Obviously respect between these two despite the heated lead up to the fight.

For those without an instagram account;

IMG_8398.jpeg
 

Let’s be real, this type of stuff is all BS. These guys fight for a living in a sport where there can only be one king of the jungle. Deep down Volk is pissed that his title and big pay days have been taken. I’m sure he hates Ilia 100%.
 
LeBron said:
Let’s be real, this type of stuff is all BS. These guys fight for a living in a sport where there can only be one king of the jungle. Deep down Volk is pissed that his title and big pay days have been taken. I’m sure he hates Ilia 100%.
It's a sport bro, sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail. Volk has been on the other side of this plenty of times. There's a place for respect alongside the competition, there's no hate from Volk at all.
 
LeBron said:
Let’s be real, this type of stuff is all BS. These guys fight for a living in a sport where there can only be one king of the jungle. Deep down Volk is pissed that his title and big pay days have been taken. I’m sure he hates Ilia 100%.
Who knows what kind of contract volk just renegotiated in his last fight and what it entails. He could very well be making great money regardless of the belt.
 
fortheo said:
Who knows what kind of contract volk just renegotiated in his last fight and what it entails. He could very well be making great money regardless of the belt.
No PPV points though
 
LeBron said:
Let’s be real, this type of stuff is all BS. These guys fight for a living in a sport where there can only be one king of the jungle. Deep down Volk is pissed that his title and big pay days have been taken. I’m sure he hates Ilia 100%.
I’m sure he hates the result of the fight, but I highly doubt he has any hate towards Ilia himself.
 
LeBron said:
Let’s be real, this type of stuff is all BS. These guys fight for a living in a sport where there can only be one king of the jungle. Deep down Volk is pissed that his title and big pay days have been taken. I’m sure he hates Ilia 100%.
If you’ve ever competed in MMA, you know that win or lose, you share blood, sweat, and tears with the people you compete in the cage with.
a strange bond that is formed and believe it or not, a mutual respect. Even bitter rivals like Cormier and Jones don’t really hate each other.
 
LeBron said:
Let’s be real, this type of stuff is all BS. These guys fight for a living in a sport where there can only be one king of the jungle. Deep down Volk is pissed that his title and big pay days have been taken. I’m sure he hates Ilia 100%.
Doubt he hates a man who strives for the same goals and dreams as him. I’m sure he’s very upset but doesn’t have a my hate for Ilia.
 
LeBron said:
Let’s be real, this type of stuff is all BS. These guys fight for a living in a sport where there can only be one king of the jungle. Deep down Volk is pissed that his title and big pay days have been taken. I’m sure he hates Ilia 100%.
Hate is a strong word. I doubt he hates him, but I’m sure he is pissed he lost and yes mad about not making as much because he isn’t the champion anymore. I don’t think they really know each other in a personal level. I’m sure he will try to do whatever he needs to for the rematch and try game planning a bit differently. He was doing well though until the ko.
 
