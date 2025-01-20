  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Law Vivek to depart DOGE

Pretty impressive. Trump isn't even in office yet and the imaginary department of government efficiency is already falling apart. That's not very efficient.

People close to Musk have privately undercut Ramaswamy for weeks, frustrated with his lack of participation in the heavy lifting, according to sources familiar with the internal dynamics. There has been friction between the incoming rank and file DOGE staff and Ramaswamy, the sources said, and Ramaswamy has been subtly encouraged to exit.

"Vivek has worn out his welcome," one person close to Trump said...

Ramaswamy intends to announce a campaign for Ohio governor as soon as the end of January, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.
www.cbsnews.com

Vivek Ramaswamy expected to depart DOGE

Trump's choice to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency is expected to announce a gubernatorial campaign after the new administration begins.
Musk seems to fall out with everyone, I give him and trump 6 months...
 
Eh, it makes sense if he's really considering running for Governor of Ohio.

HOLA said:
"Vivek has worn out his welcome," one person close to Trump said...
