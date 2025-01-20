HOLA
Pretty impressive. Trump isn't even in office yet and the imaginary department of government efficiency is already falling apart. That's not very efficient.
People close to Musk have privately undercut Ramaswamy for weeks, frustrated with his lack of participation in the heavy lifting, according to sources familiar with the internal dynamics. There has been friction between the incoming rank and file DOGE staff and Ramaswamy, the sources said, and Ramaswamy has been subtly encouraged to exit.
"Vivek has worn out his welcome," one person close to Trump said...
Ramaswamy intends to announce a campaign for Ohio governor as soon as the end of January, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.
Vivek Ramaswamy expected to depart DOGE
Trump's choice to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency is expected to announce a gubernatorial campaign after the new administration begins.
www.cbsnews.com