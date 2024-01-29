Elections Vivek Ramaswamy believes there's a Chiefspiracy involving Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, & the NFL

Patrick-Mahomes-Travis-Kelce.jpg




Ramaswamy predicted that the upcoming Super Bowl between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers would be rigged for the former to set the stage for Swift’s endorsement of President Biden come November.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this year that the romance is “great” for the NFL, and now there’s financial data to back that up.

nypost.com

Vivek Ramaswamy wildly speculates Super Bowl will be rigged for Chiefs to set the stage for Taylor Swift’s Biden endorsement

“I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall,” Vivek Ramaswamy shared to X.
nypost.com
 
be careful bro. some mods will dump this thread just because they feel like it.


a *proven* pentagon affiliate went to NATO's psy-ops program and floated the idea of swift, as an example, and influencers like her, of being used as government assets to push favorable messaging. mods dumped the thread because mainstream media incorrectly and lazily tried disproving it as a conspiracy theory (ie. there's no evidence of her being a pentagon shill). they were wrong of course...

glad you posted this thread and hope it stays up, because it should.
 
What kind of brain damaged toad gives a fuck what that lobotomized 5-head has to say?
 


Who the fuck knows... especially with all that other garbage

But the Chefs (lol) get more calls than the rest of the league combined.
 
<BC1>



EjxuXuGUcAEndir


GEiRQ5xbUAAkUnC


Taylor Swift’s Get Out the Vote Plea Drives Record Registration Traffic to Vote.Org
Organization says "her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned."

www.billboard.com

Taylor Swift’s Get Out the Vote Plea Drives Record Registration Traffic to Vote.Org

Organization says “her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned.”
www.billboard.com




GE4e4naXQAAkJlO


GEiRQ54acAAYEvK




GE99vr-X0AAaxzL


GE99jayXgAAc2VT


www.dailymail.co.uk

Taylor Swift could sway 2024 election outcome, new poll finds

The popstar's stratospheric influence on popular culture may sway the race to the White House, especially as new Gen Z voters join the electorate this year.
www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Canaswamy already making excuses for a brutal loss at the hands of political mastermind Taylor Swift.

<{you!}>
 
Barteh said:
The fact that somebody like Taylor Swift would even have any influence how people will vote is pathetic in itself.
Click to expand...
One day some people might even listen to a reality tv star and vote for him
 
Wow that would be really fucked up if some dipshit celebrity and an unbreakable hold over wide swaths of the electorate.
 
