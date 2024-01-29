Rhood
Ramaswamy predicted that the upcoming Super Bowl between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers would be rigged for the former to set the stage for Swift’s endorsement of President Biden come November.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this year that the romance is “great” for the NFL, and now there’s financial data to back that up.
Vivek Ramaswamy wildly speculates Super Bowl will be rigged for Chiefs to set the stage for Taylor Swift’s Biden endorsement
“I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall,” Vivek Ramaswamy shared to X.
