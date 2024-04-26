Bornstarch
Feb 17, 2020
3,088
7,539
Vivarium is on Netflix
It's about a couple who wanted to buy a house and this creepy ass fucking realtor to buy a house
and this creepy fuck took them to this neighborhood. The realtor disappears and they're fucking trapped. This place goes on forever and they end up back at the house they started
So they go to the roof to see which direction they should go
all the houses are the same. all the clouds are the same. theres no noise, no smells
And they try to find this weirdo fuck realtor and try to kill the son of a bitch
