Vivarium is on Netflix

It's about a couple who wanted to buy a house and this creepy ass fucking realtor to buy a house

pW1Ps97.png


and this creepy fuck took them to this neighborhood. The realtor disappears and they're fucking trapped. This place goes on forever and they end up back at the house they started

yKtBrtW.png


So they go to the roof to see which direction they should go

NWqS22j.png


all the houses are the same. all the clouds are the same. theres no noise, no smells

2UMnpbk.jpeg


And they try to find this weirdo fuck realtor and try to kill the son of a bitch

 
In this housing market, if you can get a good interest rate and a lower down payment, and this place doesn't have a HOA, then it might be not a bad deal

{<shrug}
 
As long as you can get Amazon 2 day delivery im sold.
 
Saw it when it first came out. Super fun movie.
 
