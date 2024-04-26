Vivarium is on NetflixIt's about a couple who wanted to buy a house and this creepy ass fucking realtor to buy a houseand this creepy fuck took them to this neighborhood. The realtor disappears and they're fucking trapped. This place goes on forever and they end up back at the house they startedSo they go to the roof to see which direction they should goall the houses are the same. all the clouds are the same. theres no noise, no smellsAnd they try to find this weirdo fuck realtor and try to kill the son of a bitch