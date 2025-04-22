Kowboy On Sherdog
Having lived in Florida with his family for more than 10 years, the former UFC champion was in attendance at UFC 314 in Miami earlier this month.
In an exclusive interview with Sherdog.com, Belfort commented on his meeting with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, praised The Fighting Nerds and advised former opponent Jon Jones to not face Tom Aspinall.
“In this video I made with Shaquille, he remembered the day we met 29 years ago. It was at my debut at Super Brawl 2 in Hawaii in 1996. I was 18 years old and he went to the event with the entire Los Angeles Lakers team,” Belfort told Sherdog.com. “If I'm not mistaken, the next day would be Kobe Bryant’s debut with the Lakers. In this meeting, I told him, remember I told you that you would fall in love with this sport. It was so nice to meet him again, [with both of us] in attendance as MMA fans.”
After witnessing Jean Silva's victory over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314, the Carlson Gracie disciple made a point of praising the work of Fighting Nerds product.
“I was very happy to see the new generation, especially The Fighting Nerds team, a new team that in less than three years in the UFC already has four ranked talents,” Belfort said. “Now that my children are older, I hope to be able to help this new generation that is coming up.”
When asked about the statement he made to journalist Helen Yee in a backstage interview at the event, Belfort confirmed that he does not agree with Jon Jones' decision to put his belt on the line against Tom Aspinal.
“Jones doesn't need to prove anything to anyone,” Belfort said. “He faced the toughest guys from three different generations. I would like to see him leaving the sport undefeated. Tom Aspinall is a risky fight for him. It would be great to see Aspinall, but this guy is very young. He is at his peak. I do not recommend this fight for Jones.”
