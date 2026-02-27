Virtually everyone that lives in Turkey are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants? ​ Virtually everyone that lives in Taiwan are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants? ​ Virtually everyone that lives in Hungary are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants? ​ Virtually everyone that lives in New Zeeland are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants? ​ Virtually everyone that lives in Australia are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants? ​ Virtually everyone that lives in Cuba are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants? ​ The indigenous people are not the origins of America right now. It is not their architecture, not their flag unless they think of themselves as American, not their language, not their institutions. It is for the most part not roads and buildings build and financed by them.