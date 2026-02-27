History Virtually everyone that are citizens of America are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?

Everyone that are citizens of America are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Besides indigenous people, I think this rings true.

Obviously people have been born in America, nevertheless their descendants are immigrants.

So that leaves it to indigenous people being the original inhabitants of America.


_130151593_bbcm_usa_country_profile_map_080623.png
 
Virtually everyone that lives in Turkey are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?

Virtually everyone that lives in Taiwan are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?

Virtually everyone that lives in Hungary are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?

Virtually everyone that lives in New Zeeland are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?

Virtually everyone that lives in Australia are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?

Virtually everyone that lives in Cuba are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?

The indigenous people are not the origins of America right now. It is not their architecture, not their flag unless they think of themselves as American, not their language, not their institutions. It is for the most part not roads and buildings build and financed by them.
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:

That's a fair argument, but you don't think most if not all citizens of America are either immigrants or descendents from immigrants?
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:

Btw what I meant of indigenous people are original inhabitants of America.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
False, because it's misleading. Even indigenous are immigrants if you go back far enough. Furthermore, same can be said about almost every country ever.
 
