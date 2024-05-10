Social Virginia school board votes to restore Confederate names

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
797
Reaction score
1,180
way to go everyone. I hope we are proud of ourselves.
This is progress right here baby.
www.bbc.com

Virginia school board votes to restore Confederate names

In a first for the US, two Virginia schools will have their original Confederate names reinstated.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com




stuff like this literally happens
but im the race baiter right .....yeah ok....."oh stop being divisive, your so woke, stop making everything
about race, whys everything about race" anyway round of applause.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,903
Messages
55,524,793
Members
174,810
Latest member
Lessconaga

Share this page

Back
Top