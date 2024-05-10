WokeWarrior
way to go everyone. I hope we are proud of ourselves.
This is progress right here baby.
stuff like this literally happens
but im the race baiter right .....yeah ok....."oh stop being divisive, your so woke, stop making everything
about race, whys everything about race" anyway round of applause.
Virginia school board votes to restore Confederate names
In a first for the US, two Virginia schools will have their original Confederate names reinstated.
www.bbc.com
